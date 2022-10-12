Surgical Microscopes Market to be Worth $2.9 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surgical microscopes market size is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.37% from 2022 to 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. With the advent of surgical microscopes, it became easier for surgeons to perform such procedures more accurately in less time.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

On casters was the largest type segment in 2021 due to the high portability & flexibility and low maintenance requirements of these tools. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the high use of casters microscope in various surgical fields.

The ophthalmology application segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2021. However, the ENT surgery segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. According to data published by The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia , tympanostomy tube insertion surgery, also known as ear tube surgery, is the most commonly performed surgery in children in the U.S. More than 4,000 ear tube surgeries are performed each year at the hospital. Thus, an increasing number of ENT procedures is likely to favor segment growth.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corporation) are the major players in the surgical microscopes market. Launch of new products, acquisitions, and geographic expansion are some of the strategies being adopted by key players in the market. In February 2019, Danaher Corporation acquired the Biopharma business of GE Healthcare, which also includes microscopy products the company.

, Danaher Corporation acquired the Biopharma business of GE Healthcare, which also includes microscopy products the company. Manufacturers such as Alcon, Nikon, and Carl Zeiss reported the decreases in the revenue in the second quarter of the year 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which affected the supply chain of most of the companies. Currently, most of the companies have resumed their business and are delivering orders within the given guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Surgical Microscopes Market Growth & Trends

In addition, the introduction of technologically advanced products is driving the demand for surgical microscopes as they are more precise, offer better illumination sources, and provide options for customization and technology integration based on the complexity of the procedures.

Emerging technologies such as wide-angle illumination, Red Reflex illumination, automation and augmented reality microscopy are expected to boost the market growth. International players like Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and Leica Microsystems are contributing to the market by providing highly advanced, automated, and robotic surgical microscopes for more precision.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals decided to suspend all the elective and non-urgent surgeries, which has negatively impacted the market. However, with the ease of restrictions, treatments are resuming in many countries, including developing nations. Also, many companies, such as Alcon and Carl Zeiss, have resumed their business operations with the given government guidelines to deliver their orders.

Surgical Microscopes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical microscopes market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Surgical Microscopes Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

On Casters

Wall Mounted

Tabletop

Ceiling Mounted

Surgical Microscopes Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Neurosurgery and Spine Surgery

ENT Surgery

Dentistry

Gynecology

Urology

Ophthalmology

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeries

Other Surgeries

Surgical Microscopes Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Hospital

Physician Clinics and Other Settings

Surgical Microscopes Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of the Surgical Microscopes Market

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Olympus Corporation

Leica Microsystems

Alcon, Inc.

Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Seiler Instrument, Inc.

Haag-Streit Surgical Gmbh

ARI Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Synaptive Medical

Chammed Co, Ltd.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.