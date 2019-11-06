Surgical Notes Enters Into Integration Partnership With Simple Admit

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Notes, a nationwide provider of revenue cycle services and solutions for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets, announces it has entered into a partnership with Simple Admit, a provider of automated patient relationship management for surgery centers.

Through the partnership, ScanChart ASC, the ASC industry's leading chart automation and document management solution from Surgical Notes, will integrate in real time with the Simple Admit web-based service that encompasses all aspects of patient pre-visit screening and registration.

The integration will automatically transfer the information captured by Simple Admit when patients complete their screening and registration online into ScanChart ASC. This will eliminate the manual processes of printing and scanning documents into a patient's chart.

"At Simple Admit, we strive to identify new ways of improving the performance of our clients," said Daniel Coholan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simple Admit. "This partnership with Surgical Notes and the integration of our solutions will help our clients further automate costly and laborious processes, allowing staff to commit more time to patient care and less on paperwork."

"This partnership with Simple Admit brings together two companies with a long, successful history of serving ASCs," said Randy Bishop, President and Chief Executive Officer for Surgical Notes. "The integration between our solutions will provide shared clients with a more streamlined workflow and improved efficiencies."

Bishop continues, "Strengthening our relationship with other leading surgery center technology companies is part of an ongoing effort for Surgical Notes. We are actively pursuing strategic partnerships that will enhance our solutions and help our clients boost staff productivity and achieve greater cost savings in the process."

Earlier in the year, Surgical Notes has also announced a collaboration with HSTpathways.

About Surgical Notes, Inc.

Surgical Notes is a healthcare IT solutions company dedicated to developing cutting-edge, innovative products and services for the ambulatory surgery center industry. The largest management companies and over 20,000 healthcare providers trust Surgical Notes' leading revenue cycle management solutions and services to enhance the financial strength and performance of their ASCs.

To find out more about Surgical Notes and its ASC revenue cycle solutions, visit www.SurgicalNotes.com.

About Simple Admit

Simple Admit is a leading provider of automated patient relationship management for surgery centers. The platform offers providers a customized suite of online services that provides a strong ROI, increased revenue, improved efficiencies, and cost savings from pre-admissions through post-op care. Additionally, the solutions improve patient safety and patient satisfaction and offer patients convenient options to fund their procedures.

