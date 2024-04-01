Surgical Notes Invites ASCA 2024 Attendees to Experience a Revenue Cycle Rejuvenation at Booth #703

Booth visitors will learn about the leading ASC revenue cycle solutions and win great prizes.

DALLAS, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Notes, a nationwide provider of billing services and solutions for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets, is inviting attendees of the ASCA 2024 Conference & Expo in Orlando to learn how Surgical Notes makes ASC billing easy as a breeze, participate in the "ring challenge," and enter to win a great grand prize.

By visiting Surgical Notes at Booth #703, attendees will find out how Surgical Notes' leading billing, transcription, coding, and document management solutions eliminate revenue cycle challenges, revitalize bottom lines, and help billing troubles drift away. Surgical Notes clients attending the event are encouraged to stop by Booth #703 to catch up with their representatives and learn more about the company's latest product and service offerings.

Surgical Notes invites attendees of the ASCA 2024 Conference & Expo in Orlando to visit Booth #703.

"The ASCA meeting is always a highlight for me and the Surgical Notes team," said Randy Bishop, President and Chief Executive Officer for Surgical Notes. "There's nothing better than engaging in valuable and enjoyable in-person conversations and meetings with current and prospective clients as well as fellow ASC industry leaders. We look forward to telling everyone about the recent developments at Surgical Notes, which are bolstering the bottom lines of ASCs and further solidifying us as the billing partner of choice for surgery centers throughout the country. Looking forward to seeing everyone in Orlando!"

The top-performing surgery centers know that Surgical Notes' ASC billing solutions, supported by expert teams with unmatched ASC experience and cutting-edge technology, immediately enhance their financial performance by improving operational efficiency and accelerating revenue cycles. Attendees interested in arranging an on-site meeting with a Surgical Notes representative at ASCA 2024 can call 800.459.5616 or visit the Surgical Notes website.

About Surgical Notes, Inc. Surgical Notes is the premier revenue cycle management and billing services partner for the ambulatory surgery center and surgical hospital markets. Our expert teams with ASC-specific experience provide scalable billing, transcription, coding, and document management services and solutions that fully integrate with all leading ASC practice management systems. The largest management companies and hundreds of ASCs that partner with Surgical Notes experience and benefit from immediate operational and financial improvements that exceed industry performance levels. To find out more about Surgical Notes and its ASC revenue cycle and billing solutions, visit www.SurgicalNotes.com.

