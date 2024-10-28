Surgical Notes Releases E-Book on ASC Billing Company Red Flags

Latest guide from surgery center billing leader discusses the qualities ASCs should avoid and look for when outsourcing revenue cycle management.

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Notes, a nationwide provider of billing services and revenue cycle management solutions for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets, announces it has published its latest detailed, illustrated e-book titled "ASC Billing Companies: Red Flags to Watch For."

Available now, the complimentary guide identifies the warning signs for ASCs researching billing companies. These indicators speak to issues experienced by existing billing company clients and within the company's operations and approach to the delivery of revenue cycle services. Among the red flags highlighted: poor communications, decreasing collections, reporting problems, declining financial metrics, limited analytics, disorganized management and staff, lack of ongoing support, and lackluster commitment to security.

This complimentary, illustrated guide identifies the warning signs for ASCs researching billing companies. Post this

The e-book also shares insight on "green flags" centers should seek in a billing company, what ASCs should expect from a good transition process when changing billing companies, and how Surgical Notes provides clients with a highly effective, efficient transition process.

While outsourcing revenue cycle management can be a great decision that delivers substantial, tangible benefits, many ASCs are finding that not all vendors measure up. The information shared in this e-book will empower surgery centers to make a sound, educated decision when choosing the partner that will deliver on the significant value of outsourced ASC billing.

"Outsourced billing is a proven solution helping ASCs achieve a wide range of improvements throughout their operations," said Randy Bishop, president and chief executive officer for Surgical Notes. "Unfortunately, many surgery centers have experienced the harm that can come from trusting the wrong billing company. While we have helped many of these ASCs reverse their misfortune, we hate to see any surgery center go through this experience. We hope readers of our new resource gain a better understanding of what to be cautious of when seeking a billing partner and how to better ensure the company they select is well-positioned to meet and exceed their revenue cycle management needs."

Request the "ASC Billing Companies: Red Flags to Watch For" e-book on the Surgical Notes website. The release of this new e-book follows other popular Surgical Notes e-books:

About Surgical Notes, Inc.

Surgical Notes is the premier revenue cycle management and billing services partner for the ambulatory surgery center and surgical hospital markets. Our expert teams with ASC-specific experience provide scalable billing, transcription, coding, and document management services and solutions that fully integrate with all leading ASC practice management systems. The largest management companies and hundreds of ASCs that partner with Surgical Notes experience and benefit from immediate operational and financial improvements that exceed industry performance levels. To find out more about Surgical Notes and its ASC revenue cycle and billing solutions, visit www.SurgicalNotes.com.

SOURCE Surgical Notes