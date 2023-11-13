Surgical Notes Releases E-Book on Next-Generation ASC Analytics

Latest guide from ASC billing leader explains the value of and need for more advanced analytics and reporting.

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Notes, a nationwide provider of billing services and solutions for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets, announces it has published a detailed, illustrated e-book titled "Next-Generation ASC Analytics in Action."

Available now, the complimentary guide for ASCs explores the growing importance of using more powerful analytics technology that empowers surgery centers to take deeper dives into their revenue cycle performance and access enhanced reporting capabilities. The use of next-generation analytics and enhanced reporting enables surgery centers to capitalize on growth opportunities, pursue sound cost-reduction initiatives, and achieve significant improvements in revenue cycle performance and efficiency. The e-book also explains how these benefits are further magnified when surgery centers partner with a leading ASC billing company.

By reading this e-book and following its guidance, ASCs will better position themselves to take full advantage of next-generation analytics, enhanced reporting, and their partnership with an ASC billing company.

"In this highly competitive outpatient surgical environment, ASCs need tools that help them elevate their financial, operational, and clinical performance. Few solutions can do so as substantially and effectively as next-generation analytics and enhanced reporting," said Randy Bishop, president and chief executive officer for Surgical Notes. "When you pair these with outsourcing revenue cycle management to the right ASC billing partner, surgery centers gain the ability to make even timelier, more intelligent decisions using their data that lead to sustained revenue cycle greatness."

Request the "Next-Generation ASC Analytics in Action" e-book on the Surgical Notes website.

About Surgical Notes, Inc. 
Surgical Notes is the premier revenue cycle management and billing services partner for the ambulatory surgery center and surgical hospital markets. Our expert teams with ASC-specific experience provide scalable billing, transcription, coding, and document management services and solutions that fully integrate with all leading ASC practice management systems. The largest management companies and hundreds of ASCs that partner with Surgical Notes experience and benefit from immediate operational and financial improvements that exceed industry performance levels. To find out more about Surgical Notes and its ASC revenue cycle and billing solutions, visit www.SurgicalNotes.com

