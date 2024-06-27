Surgical Notes Releases E-Book on Overcoming ASC Challenges With Outsourced Billing

Latest guide from ASC billing leader explains how outsourcing revenue cycle management is helping surgery centers combat barriers to profitability.

DALLAS, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Notes, a nationwide provider of billing services and revenue cycle management solutions for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets, announces it has published a detailed, illustrated e-book titled "Overcome Top ASC Challenges With Outsourced Billing."

Available now, the complimentary guide for ASCs identifies many of the challenges surgery centers face and then explores how outsourced billing is enabling ASCs to better navigate and overcome these barriers that threaten and strain the bottom line. Among the challenges discussed: staff and physician recruitment and retention, cash flow, payer rules, cybersecurity, and anesthesia provider costs. Outsourced ASC billing is a proven, time-tested solution to combat challenges that's growing in popularity for established ASCs and increasingly the preferred option for new (i.e., de novo) centers.

By reading this e-book, ASCs will better understand the extensive benefits of outsourced billing and how it can make it easier for centers to overcome the significant obstacles they face.

"Running a successful ASC isn't easy, but we are fortunate to partner with many surgery centers and provide outsourced billing services that help enable them to thrive in this highly competitive outpatient surgical environment," said Randy Bishop, president and chief executive officer for Surgical Notes. "Our e-book highlights real-life ways outsourced revenue cycle management is helping ASCs overcome the challenges they face and empowering them to pursue the improvement opportunities that ultimately strengthen financial and operational performance. We hope readers of this new resource gain a greater appreciation for the value of outsourced billing and the important role it could play in their operations and revenue cycle success."

Request the "Overcome Top ASC Challenges With Outsourced Billing" e-book on the Surgical Notes website. The release of this new e-book follows other popular Surgical Notes e-books:

About Surgical Notes, Inc.

Surgical Notes is the premier revenue cycle management and billing services partner for the ambulatory surgery center and surgical hospital markets. Our expert teams with ASC-specific experience provide scalable billing, transcription, coding, and document management services and solutions that fully integrate with all leading ASC practice management systems. The largest management companies and hundreds of ASCs that partner with Surgical Notes experience and benefit from immediate operational and financial improvements that exceed industry performance levels. To find out more about Surgical Notes and its ASC revenue cycle and billing solutions, visit www.SurgicalNotes.com.

