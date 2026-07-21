Surgical Planning Associates Announces Open Platform Access to the HipInsight System® Enabling Technology Platform

The platform includes three intraoperative execution pathways including:

Smart mechanical alignment tools for supine or lateral surgery

Mixed Reality (MR) guidance compatible with any surgical approach

And simulated predictive radiographs of the planned procedure for rapid intraoperative comparison

Surgeons at Duke Health have leading experience with the technology to address a wide variety of clinical presentations.

Samuel Wellman, MD, who has performed more than 1,300 procedures using the technology said, "Most enabling technologies are manufacturer-specific. Having a technology system that can accommodate different implant options allows us to address a broad range of clinical needs."

The implant library now includes 35 different systems in addition to generic designs to address the breadth of primary and revision problems encountered.

Adam Brekke, MD, said, "I used to use technology only for complex revision surgeries. An open platform solution allows me to use technology for a broader range of cases. I'm able to apply it to the workflow of the surgery technique that I prefer."

Sean Ryan, MD, who has performed more than 900 surgeries with the technology stated, "I can do anterior, posterior, primary and revision surgeries using any implant with open platform technology. Multiple studies from our department have shown great accuracy and time efficiency.1,2 It's a great way to add fine precision to hip replacement surgery."

"Launching a solution that allows surgeons to use their preferred implants marks an important evolution for HipInsight Patient-Specific Enabling Technologies," said Stephen B. Murphy, MD, Founder of Surgical Planning Associates. "Surgeons are no longer tied to specific implants, and hospital systems no longer need four or more device-specific solutions to address the needs of the surgeons and their patients. Education and training of the whole OR staff is greatly simplified. Availability of a universal patient-specific solution for hip surgery is an important step forward for our field."

About Surgical Planning Associates

Surgical Planning Associates, Inc. (SPA) is an ISO 13485:2016 certified medical technology company that specializes in the development of innovative, cost-effective preoperative planning and navigation solutions for use in joint arthroplasty. A pioneer in the fields of surgical planning and computer-assisted joint reconstruction, SPA is privately held and based in Boston.

For more information about the HipInsight System®, visit www.hipinsight.com

1. Dilbone ES, Heimann AF, Leal J, Ryan SP, Wellman SS. Evaluating the Accuracy of a Computed Tomography-Based Mixed-Reality Navigation Tool for Acetabular Component Positioning in Total Hip Arthroplasty. J Arthroplasty. 2025 Aug;40(8S1):S179-S185. doi: 10.1016/j.arth.2025.02.003. Epub 2025 Feb 13. PMID: 39954749.

2. Jing C, Stein MK, Deckey DG, Bolognesi MP, Wellman SS, Ryan SP. Evaluating the Impact of Mixed-Reality Technology on Operating Room Time in Total Hip Arthroplasty: A Comparative Study. Arthroplast Today. 2025 Jun 10;33:101734. doi: 10.1016/j.artd.2025.101734. Erratum in: Arthroplast Today. 2025 Jul 29;34:101788. doi: 10.1016/j.artd.2025.101788. PMID: 40548305; PMCID: PMC12179719.

Contact: Brian Parker, [email protected]

SOURCE Surgical Planning Associates, Inc