Surgical Procedures Global Market Report 2023: Introduction of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Presents Opportunities

The Surgical Procedures Market size was 294,237 thousand units in 2022, and is predicted to reach 372,837 thousand units by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2030.

As people grow older, they are more likely to develop age-related health issues such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), cancer, osteoarthritis, and others that may require surgical intervention. This, in turn, increases the demand for surgical procedures. With improved medical care and increased access to health services, there is an increase in the number of surgeries performed.

Moreover, older adults are becoming more aware of the importance of preventive care and seeking surgical procedures to prevent potential health issues. According to WHO, between 2015 and 2050, the proportion of the world's population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22%. Governments around the world are investing in healthcare infrastructure and promoting the adoption of surgical procedures to improve the health of their citizens. This has created a favorable environment for the growth of the surgical procedures industry.

However, the high cost associated with surgeries can make surgical procedures unaffordable for many individuals, which can restrain the market growth. On the contrary, the introduction of AR and VR technologies to perform surgeries is expected to generate lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Segment Overview

The global surgical procedures market is segmented on the on the basis of surgery type and geography.

By surgery type, the market is classified into gynecology surgery, cystectomy, sacrectomy, urology surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and others.

Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW.

Regional Analysis



Asia-Pacific market is projected to hold a dominant share by 2030

The rise in R&D activities by the hospitals and manufacturers of surgical devices creates an opportunity for the growth of surgical procedures in the region. For instance, in August 2022, the Torch Project was initiated by the Hospital Management Institute of the National Health Commission (NHC) and supported by Johnson & Johnson MedTech to provide young surgeons with standardized surgical skills training. This plan was expected to cover 2,000 healthcare institutions in China within three years. Such initiatives further propel the growth of the market.

Moreover, the rising cases of heart disease increase the number of surgeries associated with it. According to the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare of Japan, about 162 men per 100,000 people died from heart disease in 2020. Heart diseases, excluding hypertensive heart diseases, were the leading cause of death among the male population in this country. At the same time, malignant neoplasm was the leading cause of death among females in 2021. Therefore, the demand for surgical procedures is expected to increase in the coming years to treat heart-related diseases.

5. Global Surgical Procedures Market, by Region

