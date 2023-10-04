Surgical Reality Pioneer, Beyeonics, Unveils New Chairman of the Board

Beyeonics

04 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyeonics Surgical & Beyeonics Vision, pioneering MedTech sister companies in the field of digital surgical platforms for operating rooms, announces the appointment of Mr. Joseph C. Papa as Chairman of the Board of Beyeonics Surgical and as Board Member of Beyeonics Vision. This strategic decision reflects Beyeonics' commitment to spearheading its technological advancements in Ophthalmology and Neurosurgery.

Mr. Joseph C. Papa- Chairman of the Board of Beyeonics Surgical and as Board Member of Beyeonics Vision
Mr. Papa is renowned for his leadership as former Chairman and CEO of Bausch Health Companies Inc, as well as CEO and Chairman of a wide range of medical device and pharma companies, including Perrigo, Prometheus Biosciences and SparingVision. Joe's track record of bringing innovation to the healthcare market, and his industry familiarity aligns with Beyeonics' mission to empower surgeons through advanced visualization solutions that incorporate AR and data processing.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Papa to our Board. His visionary leadership and immense professional experience resonate deeply with our mission and business objectives. With Joe's expertise, we will further elevate our impact on the healthcare landscape and advance innovations by making lasting impacts on surgeons and their patients," states Co-founder and CEO of Beyeonics group of companies, Mr. Ron Schnieder.

"Joining Ron and the experienced team at Beyeonics is an exciting opportunity," Mr. Papa shared. "I look forward to our mutual journey, taking the company through its next growth phase and to continue advancing our technology to help physicians improve health care outcomes and efficiency. I have confidence in Beyeonics' value proposition, which holds the potential to significantly transform the fields of Ophthalmology and Neurosurgery."

About Beyeonics

Beyeonics™ is a group of medical technology companies (Beyeonics Vision and Beyeonics Surgical) that develop and deliver evolving digital surgical platforms to operating rooms across multiple therapeutic areas. Leveraging its aviation technology heritage, the Beyeonics™ platform technology integrates advanced imaging, augmented reality, virtual reality, and data processing capabilities all of which are displayed and controlled by the surgeon via the surgical headset.

Beyeonics Vision Ltd. is developing and manufacturing the Beyeonics one™, the first ophthalmic Exoscope that delivers advanced visualization and unconstrained performance to ophthalmic surgeons.

Beyeonics Surgical Ltd. is a medical technology company focused on Spine and Neurosurgical platforms, with pipeline applications that include minimally invasive surgery utilizing advanced imaging, VR and AR-based navigation and data processing.

SOURCE Beyeonics

