Surgical Robotic Systems Market Report 2023: Focus on Minimally Invasive Procedures, Improved Patient Outcomes and Technology Advancements Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Robotic Systems Market by Component, and Surgery Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The surgical robotic systems market has been experiencing steady growth. Technological advancements, such as improved robotic arm articulation, better imaging capabilities, and enhanced software interfaces, have expanded the applications and capabilities of robotic surgery. Additionally, the development of smaller and more portable robotic systems is making robotic-assisted surgeries accessible to a broader range of healthcare facilities.

Minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) have gained popularity due to their advantages over traditional open surgeries, such as reduced pain, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery, and fewer complications. One of the significant factors majorly driving the market is growing demand for minimally invasive procedures among people. The surgical robotic systems enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive procedures with higher precision and control, making them a preferred choice for both patients and healthcare providers. The Surgical Robotic Systems Market is forecast to grow at a rate of 14.6% CAGR by 2027.

Despite the benefits, there are challenges associated with surgical robotic systems, including high initial costs, ongoing maintenance expenses, and the learning curve for surgeons adopting the technology. However, as more surgeons gain experience and the costs of robotic systems decrease over time, the adoption rate is expected to increase. There are also opportunities for further innovation, such as the integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and augmented reality into surgical robotic systems, which could further enhance surgical precision and outcomes.

The accessories segment dominated the global surgical robotics market. This is due to the increased usage of accessories per surgical procedure. Additionally accessories are replaced after each surgical procedure, thus leading to the market revenue. In the market for surgery type the orthopedic surgery holds a dominant position in the market. This is attributed to the increase in orthopedic injuries worldwide.

Report Scope:

Surgical robotic systems Market by Component

Systems

Accessories & Instrument

Services

Surgical robotic systems Market by Surgery type

Gynecology Surgery

Urology Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

General Surgery

Surgical robotic systems Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles:

Intuitive Surgical Inc

Globus Medical Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Siemens AG

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Titan Medical Inc

Transenterix, Inc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

The surgical robotic systems market is expected to continue growing as advancements in technology, increasing surgical expertise, and expanding applications drive adoption. The focus on minimally invasive procedures, improved patient outcomes, and the demand for precision and efficiency in surgeries contribute to the market's expansion.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9v8wj7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets