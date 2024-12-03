Surgical Safety Technologies Unveils Advanced Predictive Capabilities to Revolutionize Operating Room Efficiency

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Safety Technologies (SST) today announces groundbreaking enhancements to its OR Black Box® - the market's singular, holistic solution for driving perioperative quality, safety, and efficiency improvements. Comprised of four software modules that collectively optimize the operating room (OR), the acclaimed OR Black Box now features advanced predictive capabilities to increase OR efficiency. This latest functionality underscores SST's commitment to delivering the most intelligent technology to improve clinical and operational outcomes.

The efficiency-focused module of the OR Black Box, Room State™, leverages video data capture and artificial intelligence to ingest thousands of dynamic variables in real-time, such as case progress, staffing, and delays, and identify opportunities for scheduling optimization. Room State runs hundreds of millions of permutations to make accurate case duration predictions and pinpoint opportunities to reposition cases - limiting the probability of overtime and maximizing OR utilization without compromising quality or safety.

With these new capabilities, Room State has been shown to deliver measurable results, including a 34.8% reduction in room idle time, 4.8% reduction in staff overtime, and 12.5% fewer operating rooms required. The module has also demonstrated up to 23% improvements in accurately predicting procedural duration compared to traditional electronic health records, which rely on manually entered data that is often delayed and imprecise.

"With its four dynamic modules, the OR Black Box isn't just another point solution - it's a powerful system that simultaneously improves clinical and operational quality," said John Downey, Chief Commercial Officer at SST. "Room State's predictive analytics demonstrate how the OR Black Box is intentionally designed to transform challenges into strategic advantages, reduce costs, unlock new revenue opportunities, improve staff wellness, and serve as an indispensable tool for modern healthcare organizations."

"Inefficiencies in the operating room lead to significant financial, clinical, and experiential consequences," said Teodor Grantcharov, MD, Founder of SST. "Room State represents one piece of our holistic OR Black Box solution and the transformative potential of predictive AI to address deeply rooted operational obstacles and deliver surgical care that is safer, more precise, and fundamentally more reliable."

Surgical Safety Technologies continues to establish its footprint as a global leader in the development of intelligent clinical software solutions. The Black Box Platform is leveraged by leading healthcare organizations across the globe and has captured and analyzed more than 7 million hours of audiovisual footage from more than 320,000 clinical cases. Its impact on clinical and operational outcomes has been measured by more than 90 peer-reviewed publications.

Surgical Safety Technologies Inc. (SST) is a mission-driven organization that is transforming healthcare through intelligent software solutions. Our comprehensive platform leverages advanced data analytics, audiovisual capabilities, AI, and machine learning to elevate patient safety, optimize operations, and facilitate continuous improvement across the perioperative, trauma recovery, and labor and delivery environments. Cutting-edge technologies enable autonomous risk detection, real-time operational analytics, predictive insights, and protocol auditing to empower clinicians with the intelligence to achieve superior outcomes. Built on research excellence through partnerships with leading hospitals, our innovative approach integrates with existing systems while future-proofing organizations through an open platform for emerging innovations. Delivering proven value with over 90 peer-reviewed publications, SST drives the future of intelligent healthcare globally. More information can be found at www.surgicalsafety.com.

