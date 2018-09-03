Surgical Scalpel Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In our study, we have segmented the surgical scalpel market by product, type, material, and end user.On the basis of product, the market is segmented as disposable scalpel, reusable scalpel and accessories.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5446125







The disposable as well as reusable scalpel is further segmented as scalpel blades and scalpel handles.Based on the type, the market is classified as, standard surgical scalpels and safety surgical scalpels.







On the basis of material used, the market of surgical scalpel is segmented as, stainless steel, high grade carbon steel, and other materials. Based on end user, the market is categorized as, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, nursing centers, and reference laboratories.







The surgical scalpel market is estimated to account for US$ 759.4 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 575.9 Mn in 2017.



The growth of the surgical scalpel market can be attributed to the technological developments in the field of surgical scalpels and rise in the number of surgical procedures. Many researchers and companies have developed innovative type of scalpels for surgical purposes. For example, in April 2016, David Oliva Uribe developed the smart scalpel in Brussels, Belgium, with a sensor-rich sphere at the tip, and instead of having the capability to cut people open, it can differentiate between cancerous tumors and normal brain tissue







Strategic approaches by major players such as geographical expansions, new product launches, partnerships, and collaborations in the market also are expected to accelerate the market growth.For instance, in July, 2017, Hill Rom introduced New Line of Safety Surgical Instruments.







The products launches in the global surgical scalpel market has been proved to be useful for the company's growth and has helped in strengthening the company's product offering.







North America is anticipated to hold significant share in the global surgical scalpel market, owing to factors such as, rising number of startups in the region as well as the implementation of safety norms in the United States and Canada. The demand for surgical scalpels is anticipated to increase at a significant rate in the region of Asia Pacific during the forecast period, due to the rise in number of surgical procedures in countries such as India, Japan and China during the recent years.







The market for surgical scalpel consists of well-recognized as well as emerging companies operating at the global as well as local level.Some of the companies operating in the surgical scalpel market include, B.







Braun Melsungen AG, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Hill-Rom Services Inc., pfm medical ag., Ansell, Swann Morton Limited, Medicom, PL Medical Co., LLC, Southmedic, and Kai Corporation. and Kai Industries Co., Ltd., among others.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5446125







About Reportbuyer



Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers







For more information:



Sarah Smith



Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com



Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com



Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904



Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

