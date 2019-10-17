Surgical Sealants & Adhesives Market to Reach USD 4.69 Billion by 2026 | Reports And Data

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising cases of surgical procedures across the world, advancement in technology and medical practices, increasing fund towards the healthcare system from government, growth in the research for more advanced surgical practices, are key factors contributing to high CAGR of surgical sealants & adhesives during forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global surgical sealants & adhesives market was valued at USD 2.26 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.69 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.5 percent. The study covers different types of natural and synthetic sealants and adhesives used in surgical procedures. The rise in the number of surgical procedures across the world is due to various reasons such as, the increase in the diseases which potential risks to the human. Also, the number of accidents has increased across the world. The development initiatives conducted by the government particular regions also pave ways to the new healthcare systems.

The medical practices have been advanced and surgical procedures involve sealants and adhesives which is the increasing choice around the world as these helps in the ease of the complex surgical practices. As the medical practices and healthcare systems are advancing the need for more research and development activities also becomes necessary and therefore, the government in many countries took initiatives and increase the funding's towards the healthcare system. With the increase in population, the need for better and advanced medical procedures will also increase. Therefore, considering these driving factors the surgical sealants & adhesives market will witness potential growth in the future.

Factors such as the elevated price of surgical procedures as well as machinery and tools will hamper the market growth of the business for surgical sealants and adhesives. Also, absence of knowledge of the society's latest surgical procedures will also hamper the development of surgical sealants and adhesives on the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Surgical sealants & adhesives market is growing at a CAGR of 9% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe , with 9.7% and 9.6% CAGR, respectively. Increasing number of surgical procedure across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions

followed by and , with 9.7% and 9.6% CAGR, respectively. Increasing number of surgical procedure across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions As of 2018, Central nervous system is the dominating surgical sealants & adhesives application which holds 29% of the global market. North America market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe regions

market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by and regions Hospitals end use segment is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 10.0%. However, availability of expert surgeons are major challenge for the market growth of this market segment

Other Applications segment (that includes Pulmonary, Urology, Ophthalmology, Cosmetics) was valued at USD 293.5 million and is expected reach USD 617.25 million by 2026

and is expected reach by 2026 North America region is expected to account for the 31% of the global surgical sealants & adhesives market. The quick pace advancements in the surgical procedures and availability of professional surgeons will helps witness the market growth in the region.

region is expected to account for the 31% of the global surgical sealants & adhesives market. The quick pace advancements in the surgical procedures and availability of professional surgeons will helps witness the market growth in the region. The risks associated with the surgeries such as infection of wound or bleeding and the complex procedures in some surgical procedures may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key participants include CryoLife, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Ethicon Inc., Baxter International, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Cohera Medical, and Sanofi Group

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global surgical sealants & adhesives market on the basis of type, applications, indication, end use, and region:

By Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Fibrin

Collagen Based

Cyanoacrylates

Polymeric Hydrogels

Others

By Applications (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Central Nervous System

Orthopedic

Cardiovascular

General Surgery

Other Applications

By Indication (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Surgical Hemostasis

Tissue Engineering

Tissue Sealing

By End Use (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Spain



Italy



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil

