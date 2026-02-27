Surgical Simulation Market worth $349.4 million by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Surgical Simulation Market is projected to grow from about USD 176.0 million in 2025 to USD 349.4 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.7%.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Surgical Simulation Market- Global Forecast to 2030"

Surgical Simulation Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030

2024–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 176.0 billion

USD 176.0 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 349.4 billion

USD 349.4 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 14.7%

Surgical Simulation Market Trends & Insights:

The trainers & simulators segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

The hybrid surgical simulators segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030, at a CAGR of 15.5%.

The North American surgical simulation market accounted for the largest share of 42.9% of the market in 2024.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=118859434

Driven by the growing sophistication of surgical procedures, the increasing use of minimally invasive and robotic techniques, and the progressively recognized importance of safety in the clinical arena. Evidence-based healthcare research has documented the vast safety gaps in surgical interventions and further validated the necessity to provide simulation-based learning solutions in the field. Indeed, a BMJ 2024 multicenter cohort study reported that 38% of surgical inpatient cases suffered an adverse event, 15.9% suffered a major harm adverse event, and perhaps most alarmingly for the surgical field, 59.5% of the total number of adverse events were preventable, which again speaks to the deficiency in the quality of procedural execution and/or the quality of the educational/training process. As the WHO mentioned, 1 out of 10 patients is harmed during healthcare in the world, where over 300 million surgeries were performed in 2024, and 10% of preventable healthcare harm occurs in the field of surgery. As patients and healthcare systems press for improved safety levels, the hospital and academic institutions are increasingly relying on high-fidelity surgical simulation to provide a risk-free medium to acquire new skills as well as to reduce preventable errors.

By Training, The training segment held the largest market share in the use case segment of the surgical simulation market in 2024.

The surgical simulation market is divided into training, surgical procedure rehearsal & planning, competency assessment & validation, device & product training, research & development, and other applications based on use case. The training segment is the largest use case as it is a core component of surgical education and workforce development. The training hegemony is closely associated with the consistent holes in physical training faculties and the high unmet demand for scalable learning based on simulation. In a significant survey of European urology training, it was found that of the 183 centers surveyed, only 50.3% were equipped with a dry-lab facility, 31.5% with a virtual reality training center, and just 16.2% with a wet-lab center, and so a need to fill these gaps by utilizing surgical simulation platforms. Parallel to this, the demand side pressure is also very high, with a 2024 simulation study involving arthroscopy in surgical residents indicating that 89.5% of surgical residents desire more simulation in their training, even in well-equipped programs. Moreover, the efficiency of simulation-based training is still clinically proven: in a 2025 study of robotic simulation training of future residents, statistical significance was proven in confidence improvement (p < 0.0001) after a 4-hour session, and knowledge scores rose to 42 and 100, respectively, in the post-training period. The combination of these infrastructure limitations, high demand for trainees, and the established training results, in turn, directly supports the fact that training is the largest use case segment of the surgical simulation market.

By type, the high-fidelity surgical simulators segment held the largest market share in the surgical simulation market in 2024.

the market is segmented into high-fidelity, medium-fidelity, low-fidelity, and hybrid surgical simulators. The high-fidelity systems segment dominated in 2024 because they are able to recreate real-world surgical conditions with a high level of anatomical, visual, and tactile realism. These simulators combine new technologies (AR/VR, haptics, real-time physiological feedback, and AI-driven performance analytics) and are vital for teaching complex, minimally invasive, and robotic operations, where precision and skill transfer are crucial. Their superiority is also enhanced by the increased focus on patient safety, minimization of intraoperative errors, and competency-based surgical education in teaching hospitals and advanced training facilities. Innovation in the industry only enhances this leadership, such as in October 2025, Surgical Science introduced RobotiX Express, a portable, high-fidelity robotic surgery simulator providing high-fidelity immersive training in a small, suitcase-sized package. Such advancements, by removing the need to be in the operating room to train a complex robotic skill and allowing practice of that skill anywhere and at any time, increase access without compromising high-fidelity realism, which directly explains why high-fidelity surgical simulators still control the market.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=118859434

By end user, the hospitals segment was the largest end user of surgical simulation in 2024.

the market is segmented into hospitals, academic medical centers, military organizations, and other end users. The leading market share of the hospitals segment is largely attributed to the high volume of surgical procedures, the wide variety of procedures, and the growing complexity of cases in hospitals, which create a long-standing need for high-level training that is simulation based to create better surgeon preparedness and patient safety. Hospitals are also the main residency training centers, credentialing, and lifelong learning centers, which promotes the adoption of surgical simulators by a broad range of specialties. The fact that they have relatively higher capital budgets, already existing training infrastructure, strong incentives to minimize surgical errors, operative time, and complication rates also favors adoption. This trend is still being strengthened by industry developments. In 2025, hospitals around the world started using Surgical Science's RobotiX Express, demonstrated at SRS 2025 in Strasbourg as an affordable, portable, and high-fidelity robot-surgery training platform. This increasing adoption and acceptance by the global surgical community demonstrates the increasing hospital adoption and strong reaffirmation of hospitals as the most significant end users in the surgical simulation market.

North America dominated the global surgical simulation market in 2024.

North America led the global surgical simulation market in 2024 and is expected to maintain leadership during the forecast period because of the advanced health infrastructure, early adoption of simulation-based training, & the strong presence of leading simulation and medtech companies. Intensifying patient safety and quality pressures are key demand drivers, with preventable surgical errors continuing: The Joint Commission reported that wrong-site/wide-patient surgeries and unintended retained foreign objects each accounted for 8% of US sentinel events in 2023, with sharp year-over-year increases. A 2024 BMJ multicenter US study that showed that 38% of surgical patients experienced perioperative adverse events, nearly 60% of which were potentially preventable, further highlights these gaps and highlights the value of simulation in error reduction and competency validation. Almost 98% of the approximately 2.68 million da Vinci procedures performed globally in 2024 were estimated to take place in the US. This is further accelerated by the high volume and complexity of procedures, particularly robotic surgery. North America's market dominance is further reinforced by favorable reimbursement frameworks, the accreditation-driven training mandate, and ongoing investments by academic and teaching.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=118859434

Top Companies in Surgical Simulation Market:

The Top Companies in Surgical Simulation Market include Surgical Science Sweden AB (Sweden), Laerdal Medical (Norway), Elevate Healthcare (US), Intuitive Surgical (US), Mentice AB (Sweden), VirtaMed AG (Switzerland), Gaumard Scientific (US), Simulab Corporation (US), Limbs & Things Ltd. (UK), Medtronic (Ireland), Osso VR (US), 3B Scientific (Germany), SIMULAIDS (US), TruCorp (UK), ImmersiveTouch, Inc. (US), Fundamental XR (UK), Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd. (Japan), SimX (Madison Industries) (US), Inovus Limited (UK), and Avkin (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Laparoscopic Instruments Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Medical Simulation Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Endoscopy Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Healthcare IT Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets