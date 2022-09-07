Surgical Site Infection Control Market: 35% of Growth to Originate from North America, Superficial Incisional SSI Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

This market research report segments the surgical site infection control market by Type (Superficial incisional SSI, Deep incisional SSI, and Organ or space SSI) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Revenue Generating Segment -

The surgical site infection control market share growth in the superficial incisional SSI segment will be significant during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. Superficial incisional SSI is highly prevalent in the body part which has undergone surgical incision. Therefore, mandatory surveillance is conducted for 30 days for all surgical procedures to avoid superficial incisional SSI. The segment includes wound care dressing, disinfectants, and surgical drapes required to prevent the spread of superficial incisional SSI.

Better resistance toward infection-causing pathogens, lower risk of contamination, and better sterilization drive the demand for various surgical drapes and wound care dressings in this segment. This will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Surgical Site Infection Control Market: Driver

The increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide is one of the key drivers supporting the surgical site infection control market growth.SSIs are some most common adverse events that occur in hospitalized patients who undergo aesthetic surgery or outpatient surgical measures, regardless of the advancements in preventive procedures. SSIs are also the most common complication in postoperative surgical patients, and they are associated with significant morbidity, high death rates, and financial stress on national budgets and individual patients. SSIs are defined as infections arising up to 30-90 days after surgery in patients, and they affect both the incisional site and the deeper tissues around the surgical site. The increasing cases of outpatient surgery are propelling the demand for antimicrobial interventions, including antiseptics and disinfectants, as such surgical procedures do not involve overnight hospitalization stays, and patients may acquire infections when exposed to non-healthcare settings. Thus, considering the advantages associated with outpatient surgery, such as greater convenience and reduced costs will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Surgical Site Infection Control Market: Trends

Growing consumer interest in eco-friendly green products is one of the key surgical site infection (SSI) control market trends contributing to the market growth. The global surgical site infection control market is currently witnessing the advent of eco-friendly green sanitizers containing renewable plant-based ingredients. Hand sanitizers are composed of two main ingredients, ethanol, and water. Ethanol is a biobased component as it is derived from plants, such as corn and sugar cane. Both plant-derived ethanol and water are considered renewable because of which the sanitizers made of these components can be considered green. The market is witnessing the entry of alcohol- and paraben-free hand sanitizers that contain essential oils with proven antimicrobial activity. Such hand sanitizers are nontoxic and are considered safe for use in children. Natural hand sanitizers allow the body's immune system to protect the body naturally while keeping hands germ-free. This, in turn, will drive market growth during the forecast period

Surgical Site Infection Control Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Getinge AB, Johnson and Johnson, Kimberly Clark Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, Metall Zug AG, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Paul Hartmann AG, Prescient Surgical, Sotera Health Co., Stryker Corp., STERIS Plc, and Winner Medical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

