Surgical Sphincteroplasty Global Market to Reach $2.67 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Sphincteroplasty Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Surgical, Non-Surgical), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surgical sphincteroplasty market size is expected to reach USD 2.67 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. Sphincteroplasty is a low-cost surgery as compared to other treatments anal incontinence. Factors such as low maintenance surgical tools and a 98.0% success ratio of sphincteroplasty have improved its adoption among surgeons.



The growing prevalence of anal incontinency (AI), increasing frequency of obstetric injury after childbirth, rise in innovative techniques to treat AI, and growing clinical studies are the key contributing factors propelling the growth of the market. Presence of fewer market players makes this a less competitive market. However, to strengthen their market position they are constantly involved in adopting developmental strategies like collaboration and acquisition with other market players.



Market leaders are also developing newer noninvasive surgical techniques for treating AI more effectively. Such initiatives are said to boost their market presence, fueling market growth. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare system dealt with a lot of difficulties, such as the reduced impact of virus outbreaks, cancellation of elective and interventional surgeries, and most chronic pain therapies that were considered non-urgent. The market, however, is projected to be back on track and grow more effectively, by mid-2022.



Surgical Sphincteroplasty Market Report Highlights

The surgery (sphincteroplasty) segment accounted for a revenue share of 28.1% in 2020, in the market

The non-surgical sub-segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Factors like improved adoption of non- invasive surgeries by surgeons and caregivers and promising and satisfying outcomes have influenced market growth

The non-surgical segment is further sub-divided into sacral nerve stimulation, vaginal balloon inserts, and others

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 34.9% in 2020

dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 34.9% in 2020 Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period owing to the increasing geriatric population

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Anal Incontinency

Cost Effectiveness of Sphincteroplasty

Rising Incidence of Obstetric Injury Post Child Birth

Market Restraints

Dearth of Skilled Surgeons

Post-Operative Complications

