Surgical Staplers Market Size Worth US$ 7,761.09 Mn By 2026

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surgical staplers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.16% during the forecast period 2019 to 2026. Global surgical staplers market is poised to reach the market value of around US$7,761.09 Mn by 2026.

North America has the highest share in the market due to the application of advanced technologies and non-invasive methods in the growing number of total surgeries performed. Other than that highest obesity rate in this region, the presence of major players and FDA approval for non-invasive surgeries are other factors which drive the market of surgical stapler in this region. The United States has seen a rapid increase in the number of diseases, such as obesity, cardiovascular problems and different types of cancer, contributing to an increase in the number of surgeries, both open and minimally invasive. The increase in minimally invasive surgeries for chronic diseases has contributed to the growth of the market for surgical staplers. With the current improvement in minimally invasive surgeries, specialized devices are made for laparoscopic and thoracoscopic surgeries, which include the application of surgical stapling devices. It has become mandatory for surgeons to have prerequisite knowledge of stapling devices. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR in the coming years due to the presence of large cases of surgeries in economies such as India, China, and Japan. Surgical staplers were classified under drugs and were regulated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act in India due to growing demand and use in 2011. This, in turn, provided strict regulations for the manufacturing and distribution of surgical staplers.

The manual surgical stapler segment is dominating the market, yet the powered stapling device is expected to have a higher CAGR due to increasing demand and rising frequency of surgeries. These powered devices help doctors to solve the problem of fatigue that may be caused due to high procedure volume in emergency wards.This segment's growth is due to the wide range of benefits associated with powered staplers, such as ease of use, reduced risk of complications such as blood loss / leakage, shorter operational time, and lower hospital costs compared to manual staplers.

In the type segment, the disposable segment is expected to have a high CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing concerns about communicable infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourages the use of disposable devices and gives protocols to stop the spread of pathogens. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also provided some measures to confirm that set protocols for sterilization of medical devices are strictly followed which propels the disposable segment of the surgical stapler market.Surgical staplers for disposal are tools of one-time use, often made of plastic. It is not possible to sterilize and recycle these machines. Disposal staplers are favoured because they reduce the risk of surgical contamination, which eventually improves the quality of the operation. In addition, it is possible to prevent the spread of infectious diseases from the patient to the medical personnel in the surgical stapler.In addition, the sterilization of the complex procedure of the reusable devices requires proper care and maintenance. This single factor was the key driver of the market and helped the disposal of surgical staplers to hold a large share.

The market for surgical staplers is fuelled by the superior quality of surgical staplers, technological advancements, product approvals and their application in a variety of fields. For example, in April 2017, Ethicon US LLC received 510(K) approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for ECHELON Circular Powered Stapler to reduce complications in colorectal, gastric and thoracic cancer surgery. One of the recent advances in metal and absorbable skin staplers is expected to create tremendous opportunities for market players studied in the coming years. Some of the leading competitors are Medtronic PLC, Ethicon (J&J), B. Braun Melsungen AG, 3M Company, ConMed Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Purple Surgical Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Welfare Medical Ltd., Reach surgical Inc., Grena Ltd., Dextera Surgical Inc., and Frankenman International.

In November 2018 , Ethicon introduced a range of products that comprise ECHELON FLEX GST System, HARMONIC HD 1000i Shears energy device, Surgical SNoW Absorbable Hemostat for hemostasis & tissue adherence and STRATAFIX Knotless Tissue Control for suturing in its bariatric revision surgical solutions.

, Ethicon introduced a range of products that comprise ECHELON FLEX GST System, HARMONIC HD 1000i Shears energy device, Surgical SNoW Absorbable Hemostat for hemostasis & tissue adherence and STRATAFIX Knotless Tissue Control for suturing in its bariatric revision surgical solutions. On 26 September 2017 , Purple Surgical opened its new upgraded and refurbished tauton production and distribution facility.

, Purple Surgical opened its new upgraded and refurbished tauton production and distribution facility. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a Medtronic product that decreases the rate of infection in patients who receive certain implanted medical devices is among the top medical innovation for 2020.

