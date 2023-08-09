Surgical Suture Market in India 2023 - Innovations in Surgical Suture Market to Drive Efficiency and Healing in India's Healthcare Sector

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Suture Market in India 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the surgical suture market in India, including market size, growth forecast, and key trends impacting the industry.

In the healthcare sector, surgical sutures play a crucial role in wound closure, making them a necessary component of various surgical procedures. From orthopedic to urology, GI to cardiovascular surgeries, surgical sutures find extensive applications in different therapeutic procedures, aiding in the closure of incisions and facilitating healing. The report highlights innovations in the market, such as the use of automated suture-assist devices, which have reduced traditional suturing time, leading to faster and more efficient suturing and knot-tying processes, consequently reducing operating time.

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed various aspects of the healthcare industry, including surgical techniques, patient safety measures, and workflow in operation theaters. Despite initial setbacks due to the crisis during the second and third waves of the pandemic, the industry is projected to transform in the post-pandemic era. With guidelines specific to each specialty being implemented and followed, surgeons have been able to continue providing safe and effective care to their patients during these challenging times. Additionally, the implementation of a regulatory framework and clinical establishment acts is expected to address concerns regarding pricing inconsistencies in non-invasive surgeries, and quality assurance and management, further fueling the market's growth. Moreover, improved surgical awareness among patients with chronic ailments is also expected to increase in the upcoming years.

Market Drivers:

The rising incidence and prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are significant market drivers, expected to aid the growth of the suture market in India. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies improve treatment accessibility, contributing to the market's growth. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will drive the global cardiac sutures market's growth.

The "Surgical Suture Market in India 2023" report provides a detailed analysis of various aspects related to the market, including socio-economic indicators, market segmentation, trade analysis, government initiatives, market influencers, market trends, growth opportunities, competitive landscape, and recent developments.

Market Segmentation: The report offers an overview of the global surgical sutures market, with a specific focus on the Indian market. It includes market size and growth forecasts for the surgical suture market in India from FY 2021 to FY 2027e.

Competitive Landscape: The report provides a competitive landscape of the market, featuring key players including:

Centenial Surgical Suture Limited

B. Braun Medical ( India ) Private Limited

) Private Limited Boston Scientific ( India ) Private Limited

) Private Limited Futura Surgicare Private Limited

Johnson and Johnson ( India ) Private Limited

) Private Limited Medtronic ( India ) Private Limited

) Private Limited Orion Sutures ( India ) Private Limited

) Private Limited Unisur Lifecare Private Limited

DemeTECH Corporation.

Conmed Corporation

The competitive landscape includes company information, business description, products/services, financial snapshot, key ratios, key financial performance indicators, key business segments, and key geographical segments.

