Surgical Suture Market to 2025 - South & Central America Analysis and Forecasts

LONDON, August 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In our study, we have segmented the surgical sutures market in South and Central America by product, and application.On the basis of product, the market is segmented as absorbable sutures and non-absorbable sutures.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5485551







The absorbable sutures is further sub-segmented as natural sutures and synthetic sutures.The application segment is classified as cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, general surgeries, gynecology surgeries, ophthalmic surgeries and others.







Geographically, the South and Central America market for surgical scalpels is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru and Rest of South and Central America.



South and Central America accounts fourth position in the global surgical sutures market and is estimated to register steady growth rate over the forecast period.Factors that are responsible for the growth of the surgical sutures market include increasing focus of market players for manufacturing the surgical sutures due to the rise in the cardiovascular surgeries, aesthetic surgeries, orthopedic surgeries and other general surgeries.







In addition, the rise in the medical tourism is contributing maximum in the market for the surgical sutures.The low cost of the surgeries for the local and foreign patients is leading cause that is enabling to the growth of the market growth in the forecasted period.







Surgical suture market in South and Central America is anticipated to grow from US$ 372.7 Mn in the year 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 526.9 Mn by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period.



The performance of the key players in market is likely to propel in future the aim is to the reach their customers through geographical expansions and introductions of new products among the others.For instance, B.







Braun is among the market leader in surgical sutures market that have a share of 23.2%. The company dedicatedly develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products like sutures. Its product portfolio includes approximately 5,000 products, most of which are manufactured by the company itself. The products and solutions offered by the company are under the four divisions, known as, Out Patient Market, Hospital Care, B. Braun Avitum, and Aesculap. The company is present across 64 countries through its subsidiaries and holdings.



The non-absorbable segment for the surgical suture market is the fastest growing segment in the market that had second largest share in the year 2017, which contributed a market share of 40.9% and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025 which will account a market share of 39.5% of the overall revenue generated in 2025.







The market for surgical sutures in Europe consists of well-recognized as well as emerging companies operating at the regional as well as local level.Some of the companies operating in the surgical sutures market in Europe include, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Ethicon USA, LLC, Smith & Nephew, Atramat, Demetech Corporation, Sutures India, Péters Surgical, Teleflex Medical OEM, Serag-Wiessner GmbH & CO. KG among others.







