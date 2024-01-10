Surgical Sutures Market Size to Grow USD 5306.1 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Sutures market is Segmented by Type (Absorbable suture, Non-absorbable suture), by Application (Cardiovascular Surgeries, General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Ophthalmic Surgeries, Other Surgeries): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029. It is Published in Valuates Reports Under the Category of Medical Devices & Equipment .



The global Surgical Sutures market size is expected to reach USD 5306.1 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2029.

Claim Your Free Sample Now:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-28G9783/Global_Surgical_Sutures_Market_Insights_Forecast_to_2028

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Surgical Sutures Market

The increasing number of surgical procedures performed worldwide, improvements in suture technology and materials, the growing geriatric population that requires more medical interventions, and the rise in chronic illnesses and trauma cases are all driving factors behind the growth of the surgical sutures market.

Specialized sutures are in high demand due to patients' preference for minimally invasive procedures; the market is also expected to grow as a result of strict regulatory requirements and the establishment of healthcare infrastructure in emerging regions.

Market expansion is further accelerated by ongoing innovation, which is motivated by the requirement for patient safety and compliance. Rising healthcare spending in emerging markets and around the world allows hospitals to invest more in cutting-edge surgical technologies, such as premium sutures.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now!

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-28G9783/global-surgical-sutures

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF SURGICAL SUTURES MARKET

Globally, the number of surgical procedures is increasing, which is driving growth in the surgical sutures market. There are more surgeries being conducted, from simple procedures to complicated surgeries, as healthcare systems develop and access to medical facilities improves. Surgical sutures are in high demand since they are essential to wound closure, which is consistent with the expansion of the healthcare sector as a whole.

The development of suture materials technology is essential to the market's growth. Better wound healing results are a result of ongoing material innovation, including the creation of sophisticated coatings and absorbable and non-absorbable sutures. The utilization of surgical sutures in many medical applications is facilitated by the introduction of innovative materials that improve tissue reactivity and biocompatibility.

The aging of the world's population is a major factor driving the growth of the surgical sutures market. The need for surgical sutures is further driven by the fact that older adults frequently need surgery to address a variety of health issues, and this cohort is more likely to have chronic diseases than other age groups. The need for long-term, efficient wound closure methods is exacerbated by the aging population.

The global increase in the prevalence of traumatic injuries and chronic illnesses is a major driver in the need for surgical sutures. Surgical procedures are frequently necessary for chronic illnesses, and trauma patients—whether from crises or accidents—need to have their wounds closed right away. Surgical sutures are used more frequently in a variety of healthcare settings as a result of this increase in medical events. One significant trend impacting the surgical sutures market is the growing inclination towards minimally invasive surgical procedures. Sutures made especially for minimally invasive operations are becoming more and more in demand as technology advances make it possible to execute more surgeries in this manner. Sutures are becoming increasingly popular in this changing field since they are essential for accurate wound closure during minimally invasive operations.

The surgical suture industry is driven by continual innovation driven by strict regulatory standards and a focus on patient safety. Compliance with regulatory regulations is required for manufacturers in order to guarantee the quality and safety of their products. In addition, by addressing changing healthcare demands, the pursuit of product innovations—like the creation of antimicrobial sutures—further stimulates market growth.

Own It Today – Buy Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-28G9783&lic=single-user

SURGICAL SUTURES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Due to demand from China, the second-largest economy in the world with some signs of stabilization, the surgical sutures market in Asia Pacific has significant potential for growth.

Key Players:

Ethicon Inc

B. Braun

Medtronic Inc

Smith & Nephew

Boston Scientific

Péters Surgical

Demetech

Internacional Farmacéutica S.A. De C.V.

Sutures India

EndoEvolution

Apollo Endosurgery

Surgical Specialties

Mellon Medical

Purchase Regional Data:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-28G9783/Global_Surgical_Sutures_Market_Insights_Forecast_to_2028

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- Angiography Surgical Drapes Market

- Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Market

- Reusable Surgical Gown Market

- RFID Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market

- The global Surgical Microscope market was valued at USD 609.5 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 1024.8 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Reusable Surgical Stapler Market

- The global Dental Surgical Microscope market is projected to reach USD 951.2 million in 2029, increasing from USD 457 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 10.7% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Surgical Stapling Market

- O-Arm Surgical Imaging System Market

- The global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments market size is projected to reach USD 61470 million by 2028, from USD 37320 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2028.

- The global Handheld Surgical Instrument market size is estimated to be worth USD 4382.1 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 4382.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.4% during the review period.

- Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Retractor Market

- The global market for medical devices is estimated at USD 603 billion in the year 2023, and will be growing at a CAGR of 5% during next six years.

- Electric Surgical Power Tools Market

- Medical High Frequency Surgical Equipment Market

- Medical Polymers Market

- Surgical Site Infection Prevention and Control Devices Market

- The global Surgical Tables and Lights market is projected to reach USD 69 million in 2029, increasing from USD 54 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 3.7% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Medical Disposable Surgical Ligating Clips Market

- Medical Bipolar Snare Market

- Sterile Latex Surgical Glove Market

- The global Surgical Planning and Evaluation System market was valued at USD 1800 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USDh 3270.7 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- The global surgical equipment market size was valued at USD 35.6 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 59 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports