Surgical sutures market size to increase by USD 1.10 billion | North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Surgical Sutures Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.68% and register an incremental growth of USD 1.10 billion during the forecast period. By region, the global surgical sutures market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The favorable reimbursement policies, increasing expenditures in health care, growing awareness about chronic diseases, and the rise in the number of product approvals are driving the growth of the regional market.The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Surgical Sutures Market 2023-2027

Company Profiles

The surgical sutures market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Boston Scientific Corp: The company offers surgical sutures such as Fixate Tissue Band, Clik Anchor, and OMG Connector.

GPC Medical Ltd: The company offers surgical sutures such as GPCSYNTH PDS monofilament synthetic absorbable sutures.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp: The company offers surgical sutures such as Gut Suture under the brand Miltex.

Johnson and Johnson: The company offers surgical sutures such as Gut Suture under the brand Miltex.

Lotus Surgicals Pvt. Ltd: The company offers surgical sutures such as Solus, Mass, and Monolus.

The company offers surgical sutures such as Solus, Mass, and Monolus. Lux Sutures AS

Medtronic Plc

Orion Sutures India Pvt Ltd.

Peters Surgical

Smith and Nephew plc

Surgical Specialties Corp.

Sutcon Sutures

Teleflex Inc.

Theragenics Corp.

Unisur Lifecare Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increase in the volume of surgeries, the growing demand for natural and antimicrobial coating surgical sutures, and the growing popularity of single-use and automated suturing devices. However, the growing preference for MIS is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

By product , the market is segmented into absorbable surgical sutures, non-absorbable surgical sutures, and suture-assist devices . The absorbable surgical sutures segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

, the market is segmented into . The segment accounted for the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market.

What are the key data covered in this surgical sutures market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the surgical sutures market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the surgical sutures market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the surgical sutures market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the surgical sutures market vendors

TOC

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentaion by End-User Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

