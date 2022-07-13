Surgical Tables Market Size Worth $2.34 Billion by 2030 - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surgical tables market size is expected to reach USD 2.34 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing patient population requiring surgical tables along with high adoption of advanced surgical systems are factors anticipated to augment the market growth. Recent technological advancements in surgical instrumentation have improved the operating process. Due to this, surgical procedures will become safer, faster, and less stressful in the future. While surgical tables with features that might be considered novel are being developed, basic requirements for surgical tables tend to increase. In addition, increasing patient preference for non-invasive procedures, which require advanced surgical tables and need patients to be positioned differently, is predicted to foster the overall market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The general surgical tables segment held the largest market share in 2021 owing to the rising volume of general surgeries, such as cardiovascular, gynecology, and ENT, across the globe.

The powered surgical tables segment held the maximum market share in 2021 due to the advantages of these equipment over their counterparts.

The carbon composite material segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising number of carbon composite surgical tables manufactured by several market players.

The hospitals end-use segment dominated the market in 2021 due to the increasing number of surgical procedures requiring surgical tables globally.

North America dominated the global market in 2021 owing to the high product demand. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Read 140-page market research report for more insights, "Surgical Tables Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Non-powered, Powered), By Product Type (General, Specialty Surgical Tables), By End Use (Hospitals, ASCs), By Material, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Surgical Tables Market Growth & Trends

Advances in surgical procedures require new positioning devices including surgical tables and other new accessories. Some of the surgical tables are designed to facilitate specialty procedures, such as shoulder injury. Furthermore, the requirement for advanced surgical instruments including surgical tables is increasing specifically among various hospitals in developing and developed economies. Several market players are focusing on advancing and launching innovative surgical tables to expand their global reach. For instance, in October 2021, Stille announced a collaboration with GE Healthcare for the launch of new surgical tables across the U.S. In July 2020, Hill-Rom launched PST 500, a precision surgical table. This product launch helped the company in widening its product portfolio. Such technological advancements by major market players are expected to positively influence market growth.

Surgical Tables Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical tables market based on product type, type, material, end-use, and region:

Surgical Tables Market - Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

General Surgical Beds

Specialty Surgical Beds

Bariatric Surgical Beds



Laparoscopic Surgical Beds



Neurosurgical Surgical Beds



Orthopedic Surgical Beds

Radiolucent Surgical Beds

Pediatric Surgical Beds

Surgical Tables Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Powered

Non-powered

Surgical Tables Market - Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Metal

Carbon Composite

Surgical Tables Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics & Trauma Centers

Surgical Tables Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of the Surgical Tables Market

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Steris Plc.

Stryker Corp.

Getinge AB

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Mizuho Corporation (Mizuho OSI, Inc.)

Skytron LLC

Alvo Medical

Allengers Medical Systems Ltd

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.