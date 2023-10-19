Surgical Theater Announces First Augmented Reality Spine Surgery at Stanford Medicine Successfully Executed with SyncAR® Spine

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Theater is proud to announce a groundbreaking achievement with Stanford Medicine performing the first spine surgery utilizing its augmented reality technology. The augmented reality spine surgery was done using Surgical Theater SyncAR® Spine, which integrates the Microsoft HoloLens headsets. Stanford Medicine and Surgical Theater, longstanding partners in the quest for innovation in XR (Extended Reality) surgical care, are once again at the forefront of medical advancement with this cutting-edge technology being used in the operating room.

Dr. Gary Steinberg, Professor of Neurosurgery, and a Neurosurgeon at Stanford Medicine, emphasizes the transformative impact of Surgical Theater's technology on medicine and patient care. He notes, "Surgical Theater's technology pushes the boundaries of precision and innovation. Our partnership with Surgical Theater has not only enhanced surgical visualization but has also ushered in a new era of care, where patients benefit from XR solutions that revolutionize the planning and execution of procedures."

The first surgery performed using SyncAR Spine was a tumor resection, led by Dr. Atman Desai, Professor of Neurosurgery and Director of Neurosurgical Spine Oncology at Stanford Medicine. The outstanding success of this procedure underscores the tangible benefits that Surgical Theater's technology brings to both surgeons and patients.

"The ability to see all the relevant visualization cues through the headset while operating on the patient enables surgeons to maintain their focus on the surgical scene, resulting in a more intuitive and precise surgical experience," said Dr. Desai.

One of the key advantages highlighted by Dr. Desai is the three-dimensional visualization of tumors, stating, "It is very valuable to be able to visualize tumors in 3D in order to plan incisions and navigate around the tumor accurately." The irregular shapes of tumors pose unique challenges that Surgical Theater's technology helps overcome. Surgeons can outline tumors and perform incisions with greater precision and confidence.

Alon Zuckerman, President of Surgical Theater expressed enthusiasm about the potential impact of XR technology in the medical field. "In the future, surgeons will use augmented reality and mixed reality headsets for every procedure. This will revolutionize how surgeons plan and perform surgeries. I am proud to have our technology being used at Stanford Medicine for several years now, and I am thrilled for this groundbreaking achievement."

The remarkable success of the tumor resection is not only a milestone in surgical care but also a leap forward into the promising future of healthcare. As Stanford Medicine and Surgical Theater continue to push the boundaries of what is possible using XR technology, the potential for improved patient outcomes and enhanced surgical experiences remains limitless.

For more information on Surgical Theater, visit www.surgicaltheater.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: Tina Badat, Vice President of Marketing [email protected]

About Surgical Theater: Surgical Theater is a global leader in XR-based healthcare services, dedicated to transforming the surgical experience for both patients and healthcare professionals. Their innovative technology provides patient specific 360°-3D visualization that enhances surgical procedures. Surgical Theater's visualization platform is FDA-Cleared and has been utilized more than 40,000 times throughout the patient's entire continuum of care. This visualization platform allows surgeons to step into the patient's complex diagnosis and walk inside a 360-degree XR reconstruction of the patient's anatomy. Utilized in the clinic with patients, planning surgical approached approaches and in the operating room, Surgical Theater's XR platform is proven to improve patient engagement, increase informed consent, improve education & communication, preoperative surgical planning, and intraoperative visualization.

