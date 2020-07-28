Surgically Clean Air Makes Medical-Grade Air Purification Accessible for Businesses of All Sizes

MISSISSAUGA BEACH, ON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As more of North America reopens for business in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many workers feel a sense of extreme anxiety as they head back to the workplace. Surgically Clean Air, a leader in standalone medical-grade air purification systems, today announced a subscription-based program that will allow offices of all sizes to offer safer, cleaner air to returning employees, easing their fear and anxiety. The program allows businesses to lease systems at an affordable rate, often well below what companies are spending to provide clean water and coffee, water the office plants and other basic amenities.

Although social distancing, masks and plexiglass shields will be part of our "new normal," a growing number of workers are anxious and even refusing to return to work over safety concerns relating to the highly contagious coronavirus. CBS news reports that a full 50 percent of U.S. workers are reluctant to go back to the office. In many cases the anxiety can be extreme and, with cases on the rise in many parts of the U.S., there's good reason for that.

Every human being breathes about 11,000 litres of air every day and, if they work in an office, the air in their workplace accounts for at least one-third of their daily intake. Oxygen makes up 21 percent of indoor air; the remaining 79 percent includes dirt, dust, mold, fungus, bacteria, volatile organic chemicals (VOCs), allergens, germs, and viruses including COVID-19. When office workers inhale these respirable particles, they are deposited on tracheal and bronchial surfaces in the lungs. Even before COVID-19, breathing unhealthy air at work caused headaches, sinus congestion, fatigue, nausea, dizziness, sore throats, and other illnesses that contributed to absenteeism and other concerns. In the midst of a pandemic, the stakes are even higher.

Before the coronavirus, employers frequently worried that unwell employees would spread an illness such as a cold or stomach virus throughout the office. Today, the level of anxiety around the spread of illness has been heightened dramatically since many carriers of COVID-19 may not exhibit symptoms and unknowingly infect those around them. While physical distancing and masks reduce risk, they are not an iron-clad solution, particularly as offices begin to open and the distances between people become more difficult to control.

The droplets that spread the coronavirus can travel up to six feet (two metres), however, other fine droplets containing pathogens can travel up to 160 feet from a person's mouth and can soar up to 10 stories once they find their way into a building's HVAC system. One sick employee today may create many more cases tomorrow - even with every recommended safety measure in place. High-quality indoor air purifiers can remove harmful indoor air contaminants, including VOCs.

Surgically Clean Air can help make employees feel safer at work, relieving that fear and anxiety with premium, portable air-cleaning solutions that don't simply filter pollutants – they actually destroy them. The solutions rely on HEPA-Rx filters that have been independently tested to remove 99.998 percent of particles at 0.1 microns, and 99.2 and at 0.0025 microns. A six-stage filtration system captures dust particles, pollen, volatile organic chemicals (VOCs), mold, allergens, viruses, odors (like formaldehyde and smoke), bio-aerosols, and many other pollutants commonly found in the air within offices, retail spaces and other workplaces.

In addition to removing harmful particles form the air, a negative ion generator makes indoor feel more pure, clean and energized, which may help combat fatigue and allow employees to feel more productive. The units are also capable of moving large volumes of air through their filtration systems effectively without impacting the people that are closest to them by creating a breeze or distracting noises. In fact, Surgically Clean Air's three popular air purification systems are among the quietest available on the market today.

"We're very excited to bring this subscription offer to the market at a time when it's needed the most. Companies of all sizes can relieve employee apprehension and quickly see a positive ROI, as their employees feel safer coming back to work," says Marshal Sterio, CEO of Surgically Clean Air. "We know our premium, commercial air purification systems are the best available and, as North America begins to reopen in the wake of the pandemic, more businesses will be able to offer their employees a sense of security via the benefits of clean, pure, re-energized air."

Surgically Clean Air solutions have a nearly perfect 4.9-star review from clients and are currently protecting over 20,000 professionals working in dental, medical and general work offices in North America. A dentist who recently purchased a solution for their facility noted, "Knowing the inadequacy of masks and the abundance of aerosols that are suspended in the air long after our patients are gone, these units provide the peace of mind that we have gone the extra mile to keep ourselves and our patients safe."

The new subscription model makes all three of Surgically Clean Air's solutions affordable for businesses of any size using a pricing model based on the number of employees in the office. To learn more about this offering, please contact Surgically Clean Air directly at [email protected].

About Surgically Clean Air:

Since 2010, Surgically Clean Air has been making workplaces safer and cleaner with the highest-quality, medical-grade air purification systems available. Our premium portable units feature an exclusive six-stage technology that not only filters the air, but actually sterilizes it. They diminish every airborne impurity: viruses, bacteria, bio-aerosols, odors, gases, disinfectants, particulates, molds, and fungi. At the same time, these incredibly quiet purifiers re-energize the air with negative ions that contribute to a healthier, more productive work environment.

Recognized as a fastest-growing company by FT, Report on Business, and Growth 500, Surgically Clean Air has three business divisions. Our primary business offers two premium air purification systems that are favored by Fortune 500s, respected universities, and some of the best-known sports teams in the world. SCA Dental protects over 20,000 dental professionals and their patients in offices across North America. EcoAir units are purpose-built to purify the air in large industrial spaces.

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Surgically Clean Air's products are available by direct sale or lease only. Learn more at www.surgicallycleanair.com.

Media Contact:

Marshal Sterio

Phone: 877-440-7770 ext. 701

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

surgically-clean-air.jpeg

Surgically Clean Air

SOURCE Surgically Clean Air