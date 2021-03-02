Surgimate Practice™ Selected by the Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics for Surgical Coordination

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the largest providers of orthopaedic care in the nation, The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics ("CAO"), has chosen Surgimate Practice™, a surgical scheduling platform, to be deployed across its 28 divisions in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. CAO, founded in 2013, has grown to be one of the largest independent orthopaedic groups in the country, with more than 160 physicians and over 60 office locations.

Surgimate Practice™ streamlines the surgery scheduling and coordination process while empowering practices to manage business more efficiently and effectively. The HIPAA-compliant cloud application connects schedulers, surgeons, insurance, and billing departments through a single paperless workflow.

To foster efficiencies across the organization, CAO recognized the need to streamline surgical scheduling and coordination with a single platform, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with increases in patients requesting to cancel or reschedule their procedures. CAO recognized Surgimate as a trusted partner, as nine CAO divisions adopted Surgimate Practice™ over the last 10 years with proven success and tangible ROI.

"Our continued growth necessitated a platform that would help us scale our surgical services organization," said Richard Robinson, Chief Operating Officer of CAO. "The Surgimate platform has proven its ability to deliver great efficiency and standardized data sets to CAO; we are excited to roll it out across the organization."

Dr. Nicholas Grosso, President and orthopaedic surgeon at CAO, who has been using Surgimate PracticeTM for several years, said, "Surgimate has given me the ability to confirm codes from the OR, improving our revenue cycle management and significantly streamlining my workload."

"It's an honor to deepen our long-standing relationship with a prestigious organization such as The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics," said Rebecca Brygel, Chief Executive Officer of Surgimate. "We know that larger surgical organizations have a growing interest in better understanding their surgical business; it makes logical sense - surgical events account for more than 40 percent of revenue at an orthopedic practice. Surgimate Practice™ provides CAO with a single reliable location to handle all information and processes around coordinating surgeries. In addition, 2020 has demanded more attention to surgical data due to a novel increase in surgical cancellations and reschedules."

About Surgimate

Surgimate's software streamlines the surgical coordination workflow, enabling practices to book surgeries faster, maximize block-time, and capture untapped revenue. Schedulers monitor the schedule through a shared calendar that connects managers, insurance, and billing through a single workflow. Surgimate has processed over 2 million surgeries across 100+ practices in 38 states covering orthopaedics, ophthalmology, urology, ENT, cardiology, and gynecology. For more information, please visit www.surgimate.com and connect with Surgimate on Linkedin, Facebook, and Twitter.

About The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics

CAO is one of the largest independent providers of orthopaedic care in the nation. The organization was formed in 2013 to provide patients with the same personalized service and superior care they have come to expect from a private practice, while benefiting from the efficiencies, resources, accessibility, and broader insurance options of a large orthopaedic network. Through empowering the private practice model, CAO delivers the most efficient, compassionate, and highest-quality care to the communities it serves. For more information, please visit CFAOrtho.com and follow CAO on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



