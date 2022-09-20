Surgimate Raises Significant Strategic Investment from Banneker Partners to Accelerate Growth & Disrupt Surgical Coordination

Banneker Partners' Funding will accelerate growth and product innovation, while providing top tier customer service and support to surgical practices across the U.S.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgimate , the leading provider of surgical coordination software in the U.S., today announced a significant investment by San Francisco-based investment firm, Banneker Partners . Since 2010, Surgimate has been transforming the surgical workflow at surgical practices nationwide by increasing operational efficiency, reducing surgical cancellations, and improving the quality of care for patients across all surgical specialties.

"We are thrilled to have formed this partnership with the Surgimate team," said Samantha Klingelhofer with Banneker Partners. "Surgical procedures are among the most significant economic drivers of our healthcare system yet remain inefficient, relying on legacy tools and analog processes to coordinate increasingly complex surgical logistics."

"Driving efficiency and optimizing resources at the practice level has never been as important as it is now," said Duncan Gills, Partner at Banneker. "This partnership will allow the Surgimate team to invest in and expand the product to further improve the patient experience and patient care."

Surgimate Practice™, the firm's flagship integrated product, replaces the numerous decentralized back-office systems for manual surgical coordination while providing a centralized repository for all data surrounding surgical event planning.

"Redefining the way surgeries are coordinated has enabled our stand-out team and product to emerge as market leader," said Rebecca Brygel, CEO and Founder of Surgimate. "In Banneker, we've found a partner who is committed to advancing our long-term vision and roadmap, and shares our intense focus on increasing our customers' successes and making an impact on the surgical ecosystem. The best part is, we've just gotten started!"

The Banneker investment will enable Surgimate to execute a strategy focused on delivering heightened patient-surgical care and innovation by investing in sales, marketing, product development, and customer support, as well as strategic acquisitions. This partnership reinforces Surgimate's continued focus on redefining the way surgeries are coordinated and scheduled across all surgical specialties.

About Surgimate

Surgimate is the leading provider of surgical coordination software in the U.S. Surgimate has rewritten the rules for modern surgical practice operations with Surgimate Practice™, its surgical orchestration platform that maximizes surgical throughput & revenue. Surgimate Practice™ unites data, surgeons and support staff around a single source of critical data and a failsafe surgical workflow that drives enterprise practice transformation from the ground up. Surgimate is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Arizona and an R&D office in Israel. For more information, please visit www.surgimate.com

About Banneker Partners

Banneker Partners invests in growing, mission-critical enterprise software businesses to drive sustainable long-term value. Banneker takes a partnership approach to support founders and management teams to achieve their goals by implementing proven best practices and making additional investments across functional areas including sales, marketing, product management, product development, professional services, and customer success and complements these growth initiatives with strategic acquisitions that are focused on enhancing customer value. Banneker Partners has deep experience in the software technology sector, with investments in a wide range of software companies including LINQ, Core Business Technologies, Routeware, Dairy.com, IQMS, and more.

Contact:

Sari Nossbaum

Director of Marketing

212-923-5225 x105

[email protected]

