Surging Ahead: The Expanding Landscape of the Digital Isolator Market

Novosense

Aug. 24, 2023

SHANGHAI, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Digital Isolator Market With COVID-19 Impact Analysis Global Forecast to 2026 of Markets and Markets, the market share of digital isolator products of NOVOSENSE has been increased in three consecutive years. In Chinese market, NOVOSENSE's digital isolators ranked among the top ten in 2019, and further ranked among the top eight in 2020. In 2021, the digital isolators of NOVOSENSE have ranked among the top three in China, and among the top-ten international giant manufacturers in face of global market competition.

The digital isolator is a rapidly growing semiconductor market segment. It is worth noting that in the digital isolation market, the share of Chinese companies is rapidly increasing.

With the continuous penetration of high-voltage, high-current, high-power application scenarios in the renewable energy field represented by photovoltaic, wind power and electric vehicles, the demand on protecting personnel and filtering interference requires electrical isolation at the input and output end of more and more system product architectures, and the changes in circuit design have driven the rapid development of the isolated component market.

Compared with traditional optocoupler isolation devices, digital isolators based on CMOS process are being used more and more widely because of their performance advantages such as small drift, long life and short delay. According to the research institute Markets and Markets, the global digital isolator market will exceed $1.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to about $2.4 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%.

At present, NOVOSENSE can provide more than 100 types of digital isolation products for sale, which are widely used in automotive electronics, industrial control, information communication and consumer electronics. The remarkable development of NOVOSENSE is inseparable from its strong technical strength. Taking the company's core technology – "Adaptive OOK" signal modulation as an example, this technology can greatly improve the anti-interference ability of common mode voltage for the company's digital isolation chip, and realize the performance of the key indicator CMTI of greater than ±200kV/μs. In addition, in extreme environments, the technology can protect the internal devices of the digital isolation chip from being damaged when the CMTI is greater than ±300kV/μs, and the signal jitter can be controlled at about 1ns.

SOURCE Novosense

