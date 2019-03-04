Surging Customer Demand Drives Cyxtera Data Center Expansion in Five Markets

MIAMI, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyxtera Technologies, the secure infrastructure company, today announced the expansion of data center facilities in Silicon Valley, Phoenix, Atlanta, New York Metro and Toronto to satisfy growing customer demand for its secure, enterprise-grade colocation infrastructure solutions. Additionally, the company will deploy its innovative CXD On-Demand Colocation offering, recently expanded to the New York Metro and Chicago markets, to Silicon Valley in the second quarter of 2019.

Silicon Valley, Phoenix, Atlanta and New York are among the top ten data center markets in the United States, and Toronto is the largest market in Canada. The expansions increase the total capacity in these markets to more than 1.5 million square feet; the total company footprint is more than 2.9 million square feet.

Market Overview

Silicon Valley - As one of the world's largest technology hubs, customers in this market require infrastructure that can keep pace with their rapid growth. Cyxtera's cutting-edge Silicon Valley data center facilities all meet ISO certifications and are Zone IV seismic compliant. IT infrastructure within each colocation center is protected by rigorous fire detection and suppression methods, as well as multi-level physical and biometric security measures. Additional capacity will be available in the company's SFO1 campus in April. Cyxtera's CXD platform will also be deployed in this market in the second quarter.

Phoenix – The city is one of the fastest growing data center markets in the country thanks to power costs, robust connectivity and a low profile for natural disasters. Cyxtera has acquired new space in the prestigious Tempe Arizona State University Research Park, which will be available in April.

– The city is one of the fastest growing data center markets in the country thanks to power costs, robust connectivity and a low profile for natural disasters. Cyxtera has acquired new space in the prestigious Tempe Research Park, which will be available in April. Atlanta – Atlanta is one of the world's top ten financial centers and a major hub for industry, telecommunications and infrastructure. New space will be available in early summer within Cyxtera's existing ATL1 campus.

– is one of the world's top ten financial centers and a major hub for industry, telecommunications and infrastructure. New space will be available in early summer within Cyxtera's existing ATL1 campus. New York Metro – Cyxtera's data centers are strategically located across the Hudson River in New Jersey , close to the New York Financial District. Beyond financial services, Cyxtera data centers are the first choice of some of the world's largest companies—including many healthcare and media companies. Many industries choose this market as their primary US location due to its physical and network proximity to Wall Street. Expanded capacity will be available in early summer in Cyxtera's existing EWR2 campus.

– Cyxtera's data centers are strategically located across the Hudson River in , close to the New York Financial District. Beyond financial services, Cyxtera data centers are the first choice of some of the world's largest companies—including many healthcare and media companies. Many industries choose this market as their primary US location due to its physical and network proximity to Wall Street. Expanded capacity will be available in early summer in Cyxtera's existing EWR2 campus. Toronto – Metropolitan Toronto is the economic center of Canada and home to global enterprises in industries such as financial services, media and software. New space is immediately available within Cyxtera's existing Markham, Ontario footprint. Cyxtera's Toronto data center campuses are connected via a metro ring to provide customers access to a range of secure infrastructure solutions across that region.

Cyxtera data center features meet key enterprise and service provider criteria, including:

100 percent power uptime service level agreements

Compliance with SSAE18 SOC-1, SOC-2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, NIST 800-53PE, and HITRUST standards

Carrier-neutral connectivity to a robust marketplace of network providers

Access to a rich ecosystem of diverse service providers

Secure Cabinets and dedicated Secure Cages

Cyxtera Programmable Network provides point-and-click provisioning for cross-connects within and across data centers in a market, and access to on-demand IP bandwidth

"Enterprises continue to embrace colocation as a way to reduce operating costs and take advantage of modern technology infrastructure without sacrificing control or security," said Randy Rowland, President of Data Center Services for Cyxtera. "In addition, increased demand for cloud and hybrid services is driving service providers to consume our data center capacity. Our expansions enable us to meet growing customer demand in these key markets. We're also pleased to continue to expand our CXD platform to more markets to meet demand for this innovative on-demand offering."

Further data center expansions within the United States and globally are also planned for 2019. Schedule a tour of Cyxtera data centers here.

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera Technologies combines a worldwide footprint of 50+ best-in-class data centers with a portfolio of modern, cloud- and hybrid-ready security and analytics offerings – providing more than 3,500 enterprises, government agencies and service providers an integrated, secure and cyber-resilient infrastructure platform for critical applications and systems. For more information about Cyxtera visit, http://www.cyxtera.com/.

