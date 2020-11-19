Surging Demand for 5G Accelerates RAN Growth According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from the Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, preliminary readings indicate that the positive momentum that has characterized the radio access network (RAN) market since the upswing began in the second half of 2018 extended into the third quarter, with surging demand for 5G propelling the RAN market to robust year-over-year growth.

"While we correctly identified that the RAN market would appear disconnected from the underlying economy throughout this year, we also underestimated the pace and the magnitude of these 5G rollouts," said Stefan Pongratz, analyst with the Dell'Oro Group. "This shift from 4G to 5G, including low-band-and mid-band 5G NR, continued to accelerate at a torrid pace in the quarter, underpinned by stronger-than-expected 5G activity in multiple regions."

Additional highlights from the 3Q20 RAN report:

RAN revenue shares were impacted to some degree by the state of the 5G rollouts in China and North America , resulting in share gains for both Huawei and ZTE over the 1Q20-3Q20 period.

and , resulting in share gains for both Huawei and ZTE over the 1Q20-3Q20 period. The near-term outlook remains favorable for both macro and small cells, with combined 2020 and 2021 2G-4G and 5G base station shipments projected to eclipse 10 M units.

units. We have adjusted the near-term RAN market outlook upward, to reflect stronger than expected activity in China , Europe , and North America , with total RAN projected to approach $70 B to $80 B for the combined 2020 and 2021 period.

