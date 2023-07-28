Surging Demand for Caramel Flavor Propels Growth in the Global Vegan Ice Cream Industry to 2030

DUBLIN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vegan Ice Cream Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Vegan Ice Cream market is expected to reach US$ 1.24 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.33%.

The vegan ice cream is experiencing remarkable growth within the food and beverage sector. This burgeoning industry is fueled by shifting lifestyles, a rise in disposable income, and advancements in cold chain infrastructure. As more individuals embrace veganism and opt for plant-based alternatives, the demand for vegan ice cream has soared.

Increasing awareness about lactose intolerance and its impact on health has contributed to the rising popularity of dairy-free ice cream options. Consumers seek delicious and creamy plant-based alternatives that cater to their dietary needs and preferences. With a wide range of flavors and textures available, vegan ice cream has become a delectable choice for both vegans and individuals looking for healthier and environmentally-friendly dessert options.

The surging demand for vegan ice cream is anticipated to be a prominent contribution of coconut milk, leading to substantial growth of the industry on a global scale.

The global vegan ice cream market is categorized into Coconut Milk, Soy Milk, Almond Milk, and Cashew Milk. Among these, Coconut Milk stands out as the fastest-growing segment, captivating ice cream enthusiasts worldwide with its creamy texture, tropical flavor, and versatility.

Caramel has captured the highest market share in the vegan ice cream industry.

The global vegan ice cream market offers a variety of flavors, including Caramel, Chocolate, Coconut, Vanilla, Coffee, Fruits, Butter Pecan, Strawberry, Neapolitan, Cookies & Cream, Mint Choco Chips, and Others. Among these, Caramel takes the lead, capturing the largest market share due to its smooth and indulgent texture and rich taste.

With the rising demand for vegan ice cream, Cup & Tube packaging continues to dominate the market.

The global vegan ice cream market is divided into different packaging formats, including Paper Bowls, Carton, Wrap, Cup & Tube, Bars & Pops, Flexible Packaging, Rigid Plastics, and Others. Among these, Cup & Tube containers have emerged as the top packaging choice, holding the largest market share. These containers provide convenience and portability, making them an ideal option for consumers who prefer plant-based frozen treats on the go.

Artisanal sales are experiencing rapid growth within the vegan ice cream industry.

The global vegan ice cream market is categorized into Impulse, Take Home, and Artisanal sales types. Among these, Artisanal stands out as a premium option, catering to consumers' desire for unique and handcrafted frozen treats that offer an indulgent experience.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets play a pivotal role in driving the growth of the global vegan ice cream market.

The global vegan ice cream market is distributed through various channels, including Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Franchise Outlets, Online platforms, and Others. Among these, Supermarkets and hypermarkets take the lead, capturing the largest market share. These retail giants offer a diverse range of options, providing convenience and easy access to consumers.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years due to rapid urbanization and rising per capita consumption.

The global vegan ice cream market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World regions. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the most rapid growth in the industry.

Companies Mentioned:

Gereral Mill Inc

Nestle S.A.

Unilever

Lotus Bakeries

Lotte Corporation

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd

Dunkin Brands

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Global Vegan Ice Cream Market - SWOT Analysis

7. Value Chain Analysis

8. Global Vegan Ice Cream Market

9. Market Share - Global Vegan Ice Cream

10. By Source - Global Vegan Ice Cream

11. By Flavor - Global Vegan Ice Cream

12. By Packaging - Global Vegan Ice Cream

13. By Sales Type - Global Vegan Ice Cream

14. By Distribution Channel - Global Vegan Ice Cream

15. By Countries - Global Vegan Ice Cream

16. Company Analysis - Global Vegan Ice Cream Market

