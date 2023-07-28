Surging Demand for Caramel Flavor Propels Growth in the Global Vegan Ice Cream Industry to 2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Jul, 2023, 17:15 ET

DUBLIN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vegan Ice Cream Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The Global Vegan Ice Cream market is expected to reach US$ 1.24 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.33%.

The vegan ice cream is experiencing remarkable growth within the food and beverage sector. This burgeoning industry is fueled by shifting lifestyles, a rise in disposable income, and advancements in cold chain infrastructure. As more individuals embrace veganism and opt for plant-based alternatives, the demand for vegan ice cream has soared.

Increasing awareness about lactose intolerance and its impact on health has contributed to the rising popularity of dairy-free ice cream options. Consumers seek delicious and creamy plant-based alternatives that cater to their dietary needs and preferences. With a wide range of flavors and textures available, vegan ice cream has become a delectable choice for both vegans and individuals looking for healthier and environmentally-friendly dessert options.

The surging demand for vegan ice cream is anticipated to be a prominent contribution of coconut milk, leading to substantial growth of the industry on a global scale.

The global vegan ice cream market is categorized into Coconut Milk, Soy Milk, Almond Milk, and Cashew Milk. Among these, Coconut Milk stands out as the fastest-growing segment, captivating ice cream enthusiasts worldwide with its creamy texture, tropical flavor, and versatility.

Caramel has captured the highest market share in the vegan ice cream industry.

The global vegan ice cream market offers a variety of flavors, including Caramel, Chocolate, Coconut, Vanilla, Coffee, Fruits, Butter Pecan, Strawberry, Neapolitan, Cookies & Cream, Mint Choco Chips, and Others. Among these, Caramel takes the lead, capturing the largest market share due to its smooth and indulgent texture and rich taste.

With the rising demand for vegan ice cream, Cup & Tube packaging continues to dominate the market.

The global vegan ice cream market is divided into different packaging formats, including Paper Bowls, Carton, Wrap, Cup & Tube, Bars & Pops, Flexible Packaging, Rigid Plastics, and Others. Among these, Cup & Tube containers have emerged as the top packaging choice, holding the largest market share. These containers provide convenience and portability, making them an ideal option for consumers who prefer plant-based frozen treats on the go.

Artisanal sales are experiencing rapid growth within the vegan ice cream industry.

The global vegan ice cream market is categorized into Impulse, Take Home, and Artisanal sales types. Among these, Artisanal stands out as a premium option, catering to consumers' desire for unique and handcrafted frozen treats that offer an indulgent experience.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets play a pivotal role in driving the growth of the global vegan ice cream market.

The global vegan ice cream market is distributed through various channels, including Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Franchise Outlets, Online platforms, and Others. Among these, Supermarkets and hypermarkets take the lead, capturing the largest market share. These retail giants offer a diverse range of options, providing convenience and easy access to consumers.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years due to rapid urbanization and rising per capita consumption.

The global vegan ice cream market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World regions. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the most rapid growth in the industry.

Companies Mentioned:

  • Gereral Mill Inc
  • Nestle S.A.
  • Unilever
  • Lotus Bakeries
  • Lotte Corporation
  • Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd
  • Dunkin Brands

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Global Vegan Ice Cream Market - SWOT Analysis

7. Value Chain Analysis

8. Global Vegan Ice Cream Market

9. Market Share - Global Vegan Ice Cream

10. By Source - Global Vegan Ice Cream

11. By Flavor - Global Vegan Ice Cream

12. By Packaging - Global Vegan Ice Cream

13. By Sales Type - Global Vegan Ice Cream

14. By Distribution Channel - Global Vegan Ice Cream

15. By Countries - Global Vegan Ice Cream

16. Company Analysis - Global Vegan Ice Cream Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s0dd7w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Biological Tissue Valve Segment Surges in the Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Market, Projected to Witness Rapid Growth by 2030

Global Insulin Pen Market Projected to Reach $73.39 Billion by 2028 with Steady CAGR of 5.25% during 2023-2028

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.