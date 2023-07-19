Surging Demand for Digital Entertainment Drives the Global Webtoons Market to Reach $69.6 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 37.7%

19 Jul, 2023, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN , July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Webtoons Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global webtoons market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 37.7% to reach $69.6 billion by 2030 from $7.41 billion in 2023. This report on global webtoons market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global webtoons market by segmenting the market based on type, revenue model, application and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the webtoons market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- NHN Comico Corp
- Sidewalk Group
- Marvel Unlimited
- Naver Webtoon Corp
- Kakao Corp.
- Lezhin Entertainment
- Tappytoon
- Bomtoon
- Daum Webtoon
- Izneo Webtoon
- Toomics Global
- Webcomics (SideWalk Group)
- Dongman Entertainment
Market Segmentation
Drivers
- Increased Popularity in Entertainment Sector
- Transition from Comics to Webtoons
Challenges
- Quality Concerns
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2019
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Comedy
- Action
- Sci-Fi
- Horror
- Romance
- Others
by Revenue Model
- Subscription Based
- Adds bases
by Application
- Mobile
- Laptop
- Tablets
- Television
