Surging Demand for Digital Entertainment Drives the Global Webtoons Market to Reach $69.6 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 37.7%

The global webtoons market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 37.7% to reach $69.6 billion by 2030 from $7.41 billion in 2023. This report on global webtoons market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global webtoons market by segmenting the market based on type, revenue model, application and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the webtoons market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

NHN Comico Corp

Sidewalk Group

Marvel Unlimited

Naver Webtoon Corp

Kakao Corp.

Lezhin Entertainment

Tappytoon

Bomtoon

Daum Webtoon

Izneo Webtoon

Toomics Global

Webcomics (SideWalk Group)

Dongman Entertainment

Drivers

Increased Popularity in Entertainment Sector

Transition from Comics to Webtoons

Challenges

Quality Concerns

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2019

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

by Type

Comedy

Action

Sci-Fi

Horror

Romance

Others

by Revenue Model

Subscription Based

Adds bases

by Application

Mobile

Laptop

Tablets

Television

