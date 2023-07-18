Surging Demand for Energy-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Roofing Drives US Roofing Market in 2023

News provided by

Research and Markets

18 Jul, 2023, 05:30 ET

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Roofing Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US roofing market will be valued at around $32.89 BN in 2022 and is anticipated to witness shipments of 286.87 million square in 2022.

This report provides complete information regarding consumer purchasing behavior and the adoption of roofing in the US. Asphalt is a major roofing material in the US. It accounts for more than half of the overall demand for roofing materials, largely due to its dominance in residential markets.

Also, an average asphalt shingles cost is around $2,500 per 2,000 square feet. Increasing applications among sectors with a high expectancy of standards and manufacturing in the roofing market must meet regulatory standards and provide robust solutions. The residential sector dominates the roofing market.

The demand is characterized by different climatic conditions, necessitating several types of roofing equipment. Furthermore, major players focus on strategic agreements, acquisitions, and collaboration with emerging players to enter the US roofing market to gain access to commercially launched products.

Key Highlights:

  • The key factors driving the roofing market in the region include rapid urbanization and technological advancements such as green roofs, environmentally friendly roofing materials, and the employment of drones for measurements. In addition, new construction such as smart building construction, modular construction, and building automation construction are some factors that are driving the demand for roofing in the region.
  • Major players focus on designing proficient roofing systems for long-term performance in harsh weather. Such factor offers lucrative opportunity growth in the forecast period. For example, in 2020, Standard Industries launched Solaria panels, a roof-integrated solar product, which is 16% more powerful than solar-integrated roofs. In addition, these panels allow homeowners to fit more roof-integrated solar capacity in a similar amount of space.
  • With the rising rainfall and snowfall in the region, building contractors are demanding high-quality roofing to lower renovation costs and increase the lifecycle of the roof. Furthermore, damage from climate conditions in the US is expected to increase the demand for roofing products such as asphalt shingles and waterproofing membranes.
  • Solar roofing is a niche product compared to traditional roofing, but it's gaining popularity and is estimated to experience exponential growth during the forecast period. The growth will be supported by California building codes that encourage the installation of solar power on structures. In addition, the falling prices of solar roofing will attract homeowners looking to reduce their utility bills and carbon footprint.
  • The US market for green roofs is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, driven by sustainable building practices and energy-efficient solutions. This trend is likely to influence the US market, as more customers look for eco-friendly roofing solutions.
  • The US roofing market is witnessing significant growth driven by factors such as growth in new construction activity, rise in renovation and remodeling projects, and increasing demand for energy-efficient roofing materials. In 2022, the US construction sector invested around $565 billion in private construction, comprising residential and commercial projects. This indicates a strong demand for roofing products across the region

Key Vendors

  • GAF
  • Owens Corning
  • CertainTeed
  • IKO
  • Westlake Corporation
  • Carlisle Construction Materials
  • Holcim
  • Johns Manville

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Atlas Roofing Corporation
  • Quality Metal Roofing
  • McElroy Metal
  • DML USA Metal Roofing
  • Eagle Roofing Products
  • Sika
  • MCA Clay Roof Tile

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter - 1: Us Roofing Market Overview

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Key Findings

Chapter - 2: Us Roofing Market Projected (Revenue & Volume)

  • Us: Projected Revenue of Roofing Market (2022-2028) ($Billions)
  • Us: Projected Volume of Roofing Market (2022-2028) (Million Square)

Chapter - 3: Us Roofing Market Market Data (Revenue & Volume)

  • Us: Projected Revenue by Product Type (2022-2028); (Revenue $Bn)
  • Asphalts Shingles
  • Bituminous Roofing
  • Metal Roofing
  • Single-Ply Roofing
  • Concrete Roofing
  • Tile Roofing
  • Other
  • Us: Projected Volume by Product Type (2022-2028); (Million Square)
  • Asphalts Shingles
  • Bituminous Roofing
  • Metal Roofing
  • Single-Ply Roofing
  • Concrete Roofing
  • Tile Roofing
  • Other
  • Us: Projected Revenue by Application (2022-2028; (Revenue $Bn)
  • Re-Roofing
  • New Construction
  • Us: Projected Volume by Application (2022-2028; (Million Square)
  • Re-Roofing
  • New Construction
  • Us: Projected Revenue by Roof Type (2022-2028; (Revenue $Bn)
  • Slope Roof
  • Flat Roof
  • Us: Projected Volume by Roof Type (2022-2028; (Million Square)
  • Slope Roof
  • Flat Roof
  • Us: Projected Revenue by End-User (2022-2028; (Revenue $Bn)
  • Residential
  • Non-Residential
  • Us: Projected Volume by End-User (2022-2028; (Million Square)
  • Residential
  • Non-Residential

Chapter - 4: Us Roofing Market Prospects & Opportunities

  • Us Roofing Market Trends
  • Us Roofing Market Drivers
  • Us Roofing Market Constraints

Chapter - 5: Us Roofing Market Industry Overview

  • Us Roofing Market - Competitive Landscape
  • Us Roofing Market - Key Players
  • Us Roofing Market - Other Prominent Vendors

Chapter - 6: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gc29q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Betavoltaic Cell Markets, Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts, 2028F - Military & Defense Offer High Market Potential, Implantable Medical Devices Register Remarkable Consumption

The Global Aloe Vera Gel Market Set to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030: Driven by Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Ingredients

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.