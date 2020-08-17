Surging Infant COPD Cases to Catapult Manual Resuscitator Market to Greater Heights, Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights' recently published report concludes that the global manual resuscitator market will expand moderately from 2020-2030.

Over the years, the number of people living with the burden of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) has been staggering, with over 65 million people exhibiting moderate to severe symptoms and is a leading cause of death. This is providing a fertile ground for manual resuscitator manufacturers to enhance their revenue pools.

Besides this, a number of infants, neonates and adults suffer from severe respiratory disorders such as asthma, chronic bronchitis, emphysema and tuberculosis. Such rising cases of lung disorders is prompting healthcare providers to augment their spending on manual resuscitators, providing massive traction to its growth prospects in the future.

"Manufacturers shall enjoy lucrative revenue prospects in the infant and neonatal care segment, attributed to the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders within the infant population across the world," infers the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Manual Resuscitator Market Study

Global manual resuscitator market shall expand at 4.1% CAGR, surpassing US$ 500 Mn by 2030

by 2030 Self-inflating resuscitators will tower over other manual resuscitators throughout the forecast period

However, flow-inflating resuscitators are expected to record exponential usage due to the need to maintain consistent oxygen supply

Neonates and infants will be the largest target segment between 2020 & 2030

Out-of-hospital care settings will be the primary users of manual resuscitators in the future

Manual Resuscitator Market- Key Trends

Introduction of novel products to manage cardiovascular and respiratory disorders will bode well for the market

Vendors are conducting resuscitation workshops to train healthcare professionals, increasing their scope

Impressive sales have been recorded since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic

However, introduction of automated resuscitators will prove detrimental to manual resuscitators market growth

Manual Resuscitator Market- Region-wise Analysis

Asia-Pacific will garner major traction in terms of manual resuscitator sales, attributed to a high percentage of neonatal respiratory disorders

will garner major traction in terms of manual resuscitator sales, attributed to a high percentage of neonatal respiratory disorders Europe and North America shall remain the primary growth watchdogs, due to a high geriatric population pool

and shall remain the primary growth watchdogs, due to a high geriatric population pool India will pivot the Asia-Pacific market while the U.S will spearhead the North American market

Manual Resuscitators Market- Competitive Landscape

The global manual resuscitators market is characterized by the presence of several prominent and regional players. Some of these include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medline Industries, Boston Scientific Corporation, Ambu A/S, GE Healthcare, Covidien Plc, Hopkins Medical Product, Laerdal Medical, CareFusion, HUM Systems, and Drager Medical AG and Co.

New innovative product launches, mergers and acquisitions and penetration into new geographies constitute the principal expansion strategies employed by these players. For instance, in June 2018, Medline Industries acquired NeuroGym Technologies to expand its post-acute healthcare provision all across North America.

In April 2020, the US FDA approved emergency usage of Boston Scientific Corporation's Coventor, a ventilator which is specifically designed to provide relief to COVID-19 patients. Also, the following month, the Silesian University of Technology doled out an electric-powered manual resuscitator.

Koninklijke Philips launched the Augmented Infant Resuscitator in April 2018 to cater to birth asphyxia patients, an add-on device for conventional neonatal bag value mask resuscitators.

Manual Resuscitator Market Taxonomy

Type

Flow-inflating Resuscitator

Self-inflating Resuscitator

T-piece

Modality

Silicone

PVC

Rubber

Technology

Pop-off Valve

PEEP Valve

Others

Type of Patient

Pediatric

Adult

Others (Neonates and Infants)

End-Use

Hospitals

Out-of-hospital (Homecare, Community Care, Primary Care)

ASC

Military

Others (Specialized Diagnostic Centers, Specialized Clinics)

Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-5

Russia

Rest of Europe

South Asia

India

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Rest of South Asia

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

MEA

GCC

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

More Insights on the Manual Resuscitator Market

Future Market Insights brings the comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2030. The global manual resuscitator market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and presents a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The report disseminates both qualitative and quantitative insights, providing readers with a clear perspective about prevailing market conditions, helping them take appropriate business decisions.

