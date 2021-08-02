Surging Water Stress Catapults Global Decentralized Containerized/Packaged W&WWT Systems Demand

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/62w

"In two to five years, decentralized W&WWT systems will register a focused investment as part of smart city infrastructure to reduce the stress on centralized infrastructure," said Paul Hudson, Energy & Environment Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Further, from a solution-type perspective, both—decentralized containerized/packaged WWT and WT systems—will contribute roughly at the same rate to expedite the overall industry's growth over the forecast period."

Hudson added: "Water and energy-as-a-service is emerging and likely to have a high adoption rate in the next two to three years. The business model combines WWT with energy production from sludge, a wastewater byproduct. This model is expected to record high adoption in North America and fast-growing markets such as Asia-Pacific."

Globally, exploring decentralized solutions to improve water sustainability presents lucrative growth prospects to decentralized containerized/packaged W&WWT systems market participants. Players should explore the following:

Chemical-free membrane operation : Solution providers should work closely with membrane manufacturers to customize membranes for chemical-free operations and reduce chemical consumption.

: Solution providers should work closely with membrane manufacturers to customize membranes for chemical-free operations and reduce chemical consumption. Solar-powered containerized/packaged W&WWT systems : Solar or renewable-powered treatment systems are forecast to record high adoption among municipal/domestic and commercial customers in MEA and Latin America .

: Solar or renewable-powered treatment systems are forecast to record high adoption among municipal/domestic and commercial customers in MEA and . Competitive value-added solutions and services : Companies can offer complimentary modular/packaged conveyance systems or as a value-add to enhance market penetration and improve the value proposition.

: Companies can offer complimentary modular/packaged conveyance systems or as a value-add to enhance market penetration and improve the value proposition. Smart Internet of Things (IoT)-based control and monitoring systems: Equipping treatment systems with off-the-shelf IoT solutions will enable original equipment manufacturers to offer real-time diagnostics, preventive maintenance, and performance optimization solutions, thereby ensuring the rate on return and long-term sustainability.

Global Decentralized Containerized/Packaged Water and Wastewater Treatment (W&WWT) Systems Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Energy & Environment research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

