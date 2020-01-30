Surging Worldwide Sales Make DISASTERS AT SEA the Latest International Franchise for Bell Media

Tweet this release: https://thelede.ca/IoVGvN

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Bell Media today confirmed Smithsonian Channel's pickup of Season 3 of the hit original factual series DISASTERS AT SEA in the U.S. market. With Seasons 1 and 2 having already debuted to extraordinary audience success in the U.S. and sold to more than 100 markets worldwide, the hit docuseries is now in post-production for a third season for Canada's Discovery Channel, the #1 factual service in the territory.

Today's announcement is the latest representation of ongoing sales to broadcasters and platforms in more than 100 markets including Eastern and Western Europe, as well as Australia (Channel 7). The announcement was made today from Realscreen by Tony Leadman, Head, Bell Media Worldwide Program Distribution.

Each episode of DISASTERS AT SEA tells the unimaginable true story of a maritime disaster, combining harrowing re-enactments with expert analysis from marine investigators, delivering a suspenseful journey into one of the deadliest jobs on the planet, the working men and women who choose this dangerous life, and the marine investigators who work tirelessly to help make the high seas a safer place.

DISASTERS AT SEA joins Discovery Channel Canada's "MIGHTY" franchise as the latest Bell Media factual series to enjoy elevated worldwide distribution success. MIGHTY SHIPS, MIGHTY CRUISE SHIPS, MIGHTY PLANES, and MIGHTY TRAINS, together represent more than 130, hour-long episodes. The series was reintroduced at Realscreen for international and regional syndication across linear and SVOD platforms around the world.

The "MIGHTY" series is produced by Bell Media Studio's Exploration Production division (EPI), a multi-award-winning producer of ambitious, original, entertaining factual documentaries and series for both Discovery and other international broadcasters, and is part of the program catalogue represented by Bell Media Distribution led by Leadman.

"DISASTERS AT SEA epitomizes our commitment to delivering the most compelling storytelling that makes waves with audiences around the world, and upholds the gold standard programming that invites ongoing high-calibre international partnerships," said Leadman.

"DISASTERS AT SEA and the "MIGHTY" franchises are examples of Bell Media Studio's growing appetite to develop and greenlight hit original programming for Bell Media channels in Canada, and to fuel distribution to audiences around the world," said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media.

Helping make Discovery the most-watched entertainment specialty channel in its Tuesdays at 10 p.m. timeslot among total viewers, DISASTERS AT SEA was a Top 10 program for Discovery during the 2018/19 broadcast year.

Subscribers can access live streaming of DISASTERS AT SEA through the Discovery app, and stream Season 1 on-demand on the Discovery app and Discovery.ca.

DISASTERS AT SEA is produced by Bell Media's Exploration Production Inc. (EPI) in association with Smithsonian Networks and Discovery Canada. Executive Producer is Kelly McKeown, who is also Director of Production for EPI. Nanci MacLean is Vice-President, Bell Media Studios and President, Pinewood Studios. For Discovery, Edwina Follows is Executive Producer and General Manager, and Shawn Redmond is Vice-President, Discovery Networks and TSN. Mike Cosentino is President, Content and Programming, Bell Media.

