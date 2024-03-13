Surglogs Announces Strategic Collaboration with AAAHC

AAAHC Accreditation Standards are now accessible through the Surglogs digital platform

SAN DIEGO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surglogs, the nation's leading regulatory and accreditation platform for healthcare facilities, has announced a strategic collaboration with the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). This collaboration enables Surglogs users to access AAAHC accreditation standards through the digital platform, facilitating real-time monitoring of compliance with AAAHC standards.

Surglogs has recently introduced enhanced capabilities for regulatory compliance and accreditation management, aiming to improve patient safety in healthcare facilities. Surglogs' users can now access AAAHC accreditation standards through the platform. Additionally, they can automate policy and procedure development, digital workflow creation, evidence collection, tracking, approvals, notifications, rounds, QAPI, and more using the platform. This all-encompassing approach is designed to ensure that staff in healthcare facilities consistently maintain the utmost standards of patient safety, thereby ensuring their preparedness for impending surveys.

"At Surglogs, we understand that working in healthcare is not just a job – it's a mission. Our healthcare heroes work tirelessly to keep patients safe by following regulatory and accreditation requirements. We're excited to make this process more efficient and transparent," said Jakub Jasak, Chief Technology Officer at Surglogs. "Cooperation with the AAAHC is an important milestone in our mission."

Surglogs, the ultimate regulatory and accreditation platform, empowers healthcare facilities to consistently uphold health and safety compliance standards. The platform automates the entire process of policy and procedure development, digital workflow creation, and evidence collection, all while continually enhancing the quality of care. For more information visit https://surglogs.com/

Founded in 1979, AAAHC is the leader in ambulatory health care accreditation, with more than 6,700 organizations accredited. We accredit a wide range of outpatient settings, including ambulatory surgery centers, office-based surgery facilities, endoscopy centers, student health centers, medical and dental group practices, community health centers, worksite health clinics, retail clinics, and Indian/Tribal health centers, among others. AAAHC advocates for the provision of high-quality health care through the development and adoption of nationally recognized standards. We provide a valuable survey experience founded on a peer-based, educational approach to onsite review. The AAAHC Certificate of Accreditation, along with specialized programs including Advanced Orthopaedic Certification and Patient-Centered Medical Home Certification, demonstrates an organization's commitment to providing safe, high-quality services to its patients—every day of the 1,095-day accreditation cycle. AAAHC Accreditation and Certification Programs are recognized by third-party payors, medical professional associations, liability insurance companies, state and federal agencies, and the public. For more information on AAAHC, please visit www.aaahc.org .

