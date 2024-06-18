Surglogs Announces Strategic Collaboration with QUAD A

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surglogs, the nation's leading regulatory and accreditation platform for healthcare facilities, has announced a strategic collaboration with QUAD A (American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities, Inc.). This collaboration enables Surglogs users to access QUAD A accreditation standards through the digital platform.

Surglogs recently launched the industry's first and only AI-driven solution that automates the creation of policies and procedures, seamlessly links them to accreditation standards, and effortlessly assigns workflows and tasks to the entire staff. Healthcare facilities with QUAD A accreditation can now fully leverage Surglogs' latest innovations to monitor their compliance in real time.

"Interpreting and implementing accreditation standards and updates can be a time-consuming task for already busy healthcare staff. To address this, we have automated the entire process," said Jakub Jasak, Surglogs's Chief Technology Officer. "We're thrilled to collaborate with QUAD A and offer our latest solutions to their member facilities."

"Our goal is to make accreditation and optimal patient safety achievable for all surgical facilities, including those without a regulatory requirement to become accredited. Collaborations like this one with Surglogs simplify the process of maximizing patient safety and align perfectly with our mission," states Tom Terranova, CEO of QUAD A.

About Surglogs

Surglogs, the ultimate regulatory and accreditation platform, empowers healthcare facilities to consistently uphold health and safety compliance standards. The platform automates the entire process of policy and procedure development, digital workflow creation, and evidence collection, all while continually enhancing the quality of care. For more information visit https://surglogs.com/ .

About QUAD A

Since 1980, QUAD A (American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities, inc.), a non-profit, physician-founded and led global accreditation organization, has worked with thousands of healthcare facilities to standardize and improve the quality of care they provide – believing that patient safety should always come first. Learn more at quada.org .

