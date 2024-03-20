Surglogs Introduces Groundbreaking AI-Powered Solution for Accreditation Standards & Policy Management

SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surglogs, the nation's leading regulatory and accreditation platform for healthcare facilities, is proud to announce the launch of its AI-driven standards and policy management system.

Surglogs has redefined the landscape of healthcare compliance management with the launch of its revolutionary platform. Leveraging cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence technology, Surglogs is proud to offer the industry's first and only solution that automates the construction of policies and procedures, seamlessly links them to accreditation standards, and effortlessly assigns workflows and tasks for the entire staff.

"We understand the challenges healthcare staff face in interpreting and implementing accreditation standards. That's why our mission is to simplify this process," said Jakub Jasak, Surglogs' Chief Technology Officer. "With all essential information easily accessible, there's no longer a need for exhaustive hours of studying books of standards or policy creation. Surglogs handles these tasks, freeing up staff to focus on what truly matters: delivering exceptional patient care."

About Surglogs

Surglogs, the ultimate regulatory and accreditation platform, empowers healthcare facilities to consistently uphold health and safety compliance standards. The platform automates the entire process of policy and procedure development, digital workflow creation, and evidence collection, all while continually enhancing the quality of care. For more information visit https://surglogs.com/

