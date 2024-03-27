Surglogs Selected as Compliance Management Software Option for a National Ambulatory Surgery Center Company

SAN DIEGO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surglogs, the nation's leading regulatory and accreditation platform for healthcare facilities, is pleased to announce its selection as the preferred provider of compliance management software for one of the largest national ambulatory surgery center (ASC) companies in the United States. With this partnership, Surglogs is set to streamline and enhance regulatory compliance processes across more than 300 ambulatory surgery centers within the ASC company's portfolio.

The Surglogs platform offers an all-in-one digital solution for ambulatory surgery centers, empowering them to uphold the highest standards of patient safety and remain survey-ready throughout the year. With Surglogs, healthcare facilities can easily access regulatory and accreditation standards, connect policies and procedures, and attach supporting evidence. By utilizing digital tools for workflow creation, evidence gathering, tracking, approvals, notifications, rounds, and Quality Assessment and Performance Improvement (QAPI), centers can comprehensively streamline their operations. This holistic approach is meticulously crafted to ensure strict adherence to safety regulations within the healthcare facilities.

Additionally, ASC corporate leadership gains real-time insight into the compliance status of all its facilities, thereby reducing the risk of preventable incidents, fines, malpractice lawsuits, and lost revenue.

"This partnership is a testament to our commitment to elevating the safety of both staff and patients in healthcare facilities," said Kevin Michaelis, VP of Sales and Customer Success at Surglogs. "We provide a turnkey solution for ambulatory surgery centers that automates all aspects of their regulatory compliance needs. From accreditation standards, through the generation and updating of policies and procedures, to daily tasks, our digital platform seamlessly covers every step."

About Surglogs

Surglogs, the ultimate regulatory and accreditation platform, empowers healthcare facilities to consistently uphold health and safety compliance standards. The platform automates the entire process of policy and procedure development, digital workflow creation, and evidence collection, all while continually enhancing the quality of care. For more information visit https://surglogs.com/

