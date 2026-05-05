Surgo Health and Health Evolve Partner to Decode the "Why" Behind Maternal Health Outcomes

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the maternal health community marks Preeclampsia Awareness Month this May, Surgo Health, a Public Benefit Corporation pioneering human-centered data and AI for healthcare, and Health Evolve today announced a partnership to bring a new layer of behavioral intelligence to maternal health in the United States. Through the collaboration, Health Evolve will use Surgo Health's Mosaic™ platform to quantify the behavioral, social, and structural drivers that determine whether women engage with care, follow through, or are left behind—enabling more precise and effective interventions.

Health Evolve is a global digital health innovation company building community-integrated solutions at the intersection of care and culture. Its flagship solution, Lauren, delivers digital care for women from preconception through early parenting, helping identify risks early and improve wellbeing. By incorporating Surgo's behavioral intelligence data into its research and clinical work, Health Evolve aims to align biomedical and social support models, creating a fuller picture of maternal health needs, barriers, and opportunities, so birthing women receive full-circle digital care.

Surgo Health and Health Evolve will shine a light on the behavioral drivers behind maternal health Post this

Together, the organizations will also examine the national maternal health landscape, including maternal mortality, severe maternal morbidity, neighborhood vulnerability, cardiovascular risk, mental health, access to care, and broader economic and structural drivers of health. Surgo's data will enable Health Evolve to identify national and community-level patterns, better understand where need is greatest, and build more informed support models for birthing women across the U.S.

As part of the partnership, Health Evolve plans to produce a State of Birth Report focused on pregnancy and the postpartum period, including how birth outcomes shape women's health across the lifespan. The report will share key findings from the collaboration, help inform future iterations of Lauren, and contribute to maternal health innovation more broadly.

"Maternal health outcomes are shaped by far more than what happens in the clinic," said Dr. Sema Sgaier, Co-Founder and CEO of Surgo Health. "With Surgo's data, Health Evolve can better understand the local realities, barriers, and patterns that influence women's health before, during, and after pregnancy. We're excited to support work that strengthens care for individual women while also generating insight that can help improve outcomes more broadly."

"Understanding women's health requires us to see the full context of their lives, not just isolated clinical moments," said Kim Smith, Founder and CEO at Health Evolve. "Surgo Health's Mosaic platform will help us uncover patterns in risk, need, and opportunity across communities so we can design more effective support for women from pre-pregnancy through early parenting—and contribute insight that helps move the field forward."

About Surgo Health

Surgo Health is a Public Benefit Corporation building the world's most comprehensive and insightful AI-powered data platform that reveals the 'why' behind people's behaviors. We uncover the unseen drivers of health—people's beliefs, barriers, and behaviors—and transform that intelligence into scalable products that enable healthcare organizations to drive impact, reduce costs, and advance equity. By revealing the human side of healthcare, we're making it more personal, precise, and effective—for everyone.

About Health Evolve

Health Evolve is a trusted partner in care. Through our Lauren solution, we deliver community-integrated digital health support for women of reproductive age – taking them on a journey from pre-pregnancy to early parenting. Our approach moves care from episodic visits into everyday life — identifying risk early, closing gaps in access and coordination, and delivering measurable improvements in clinical outcomes and total cost of care. Together, let's bring care delivery closer to home for mom.

Media Contact

Cathryn Meurn

Surgo Health

[email protected]

Erika Dawkins

Health Evolve

[email protected]

SOURCE Surgo Health, PBC