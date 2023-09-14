Surgo Health CEO and Co-Founder Invited to Join Springboard Enterprises 2023 Digital Health Innovation Program Cohort

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgo Health, a technology company that aims to revolutionize healthcare by understanding people's behavior at the individual level, today announced its CEO and Co-founder Dr. Sema Sgaier has been selected to join Springboard Enterprises 2023 Digital Health Innovation Program Cohort.

This year's program will unite founders and executives from 9 digital health companies to participate in an entrepreneurial bootcamp and extensive workshop series, and get matched with a team of strategic advisors who will guide them through their next stage of growth. The full list of this year's cohorts can be found on Springboard Enterprises' website.

"I am eager to dive into the trenches with Springboard as a proud member of their 2023 Digital Health Innovation Program Cohort,"  said Dr. Sema Sgaier, CEO & Co-Founder of Surgo Health. "Having the opportunity to join hands with eight other brilliant women leaders who are paving the path for entrepreneurs in the digital health space will surely be an exhilarating, transformative experience. I cannot wait to take full advantage of every learning opportunity presented and channel newfound insights into our impactful mission at Surgo Health."

Springboard Enterprises is an organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of entrepreneurial companies led by women through access to essential resources and a global community of experts. Springboard's Digital Health Innovation Program combines high-value events and workshops with an impactful community. Selected participants are matched with a personal advisory team who provide the relevant expertise and connections in support of women transforming the digital health industry.

Springboard's 2023 Digital Health Innovation Program bootcamp will kick off later this month, with more events to follow.

About Springboard Enterprises

We are a leading network of industry experts, investors, and innovators dedicated to building companies at scale led by women who are transforming industries in technology, life sciences and healthcare. Since 2000, over 890+ Springboard portfolio companies seeking investment and human capital for product development and expansion have created over $39.1B in value. With 225 exits to strategic acquirers, 27 IPOs, and 10 Unicorns, Springboard Entrepreneurs are transforming industries. Spingboardenterprises.org

About Surgo Health

Surgo Health is a technology company and Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) that aims to revolutionize the effectiveness of healthcare by understanding people's behavior at the individual level. Surgo Health believes that a complete understanding of what drives people's behavior – and how their context impacts them – is critical to ensure every person lives a healthy life. The company's proprietary data and AI-novel technology platform creates the most comprehensive sociobehavioral profile of every person in every place, with products and solutions that can help its pharma and payer customers drive performance while improving outcomes, reducing cost and addressing inequities across the healthcare ecosystem. To learn more, visit https://www.surgohealth.com/.  

