SURI makes its U.S. in-store debut at Target

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SURI—the design-led, purpose-driven oral care brand—is officially entering U.S. mass retail with its award-winning sonic toothbrush now available in Target stores nationwide. Beginning this month, shoppers can discover SURI in the oral care aisle, making it easier than ever to upgrade everyday routines with a product that prioritizes performance, design, and a more eco-conscious approach to brushing.

SURI’s award-winning sustainable sonic toothbrush in Canyon Sunrise and Winter Fern, featuring its magnetic mirror mount, now available in Target stores nationwide. SURI introduces Canyon Sunrise, its first new colorway in over 18 months, now available in Target stores nationwide.

The Target launch marks a major milestone for SURI, expanding beyond DTC and specialty retail to bring its elevated approach to oral care to millions of U.S. households. To celebrate the rollout, SURI is introducing Canyon Sunrise—its first new colorway in over 18 months. Inspired by the outdoors and a love of adventure, the earthy red shade brings the energy of the landscape into the bathroom, reflecting SURI's belief that morning rituals should feel intentional and set the day in motion.

"Brushing your teeth is something people do every single day, yet it's often overlooked—never mind enjoyed," says Mark Rushmore, SURI's Co-Founder and CCO. "Launching in Target allows us to meet customers where they already shop and offer a better alternative—one that looks beautiful in your bathroom, delivers a dentist-approved clean, and is designed to last."

Designed with elegance and performance in mind, SURI features a sleek, durable aluminum body and recyclable, plant-based brush heads made from cornstarch and castor oil. It delivers a powerful, clinically-proven clean while remaining gentle on gums, removing up to 100% more plaque than a manual ADA-approved toothbrush.

As a certified B Corp, SURI takes responsibility for the full lifecycle of its products. The brand offers a simple prepaid mail-back program for used brush heads and recovers components from returned toothbrush bodies for reuse and recycling.

SURI's curated set of accessories further enhance the experience, including a magnetic mirror mount that keeps countertops clutter-free and a slim travel case with a built-in UV-C light that eliminates 99.9% of bacteria on the brush head, ideal for both home and travel.

The SURI sonic toothbrush retails for $135 and is available now at Target stores nationwide in Winter Fern and Canyon Sunrise, with Morning Waves available online at Target.com.

SURI is on a mission to radically transform oral care with beautiful everyday essentials designed for life. Championing high performance and future-focused design, SURI's award-winning sonic toothbrush transforms an uninspiring chore into an enjoyable daily ritual.

In a market saturated with unattractive and expensive electric toothbrushes, SURI launched its award-winning sonic toothbrush in 2022. A product that understands the true needs of the market, SURI has grown rapidly and gained a fiercely loyal customer base. It quickly became the highest rated electric toothbrush on Trustpilot (4.7/5), amassing over 15,000 impassioned reviews.

