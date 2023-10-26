Suridata Named Winner of the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2023

Suridata Named Most Innovative in SaaS Security IN 11th Cyber Defense Magazine's Annual InfoSec Awards during CyberDefenseCon 2023  

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suridata is proud to announce we have been named the winner for the Most Innovative in SaaS Security award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

Suridata wins the most innovative SaaS Security award

"We are immensely proud to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine as the winner of the Most Innovative in SaaS Security award. This accolade reaffirms our commitment to pushing the boundaries of security technology and providing our clients with the most advanced solutions. Suridata's relentless dedication to innovation and excellence continues to drive us forward, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of safeguarding the digital landscape." said Lee Kappon, co-founder and CEO of Suridata.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Suridata is worthy of being named a winner in these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/

About Suridata

Suridata's SaaS Security platform enables organizations to secure the use of SaaS applications. Companies rely on Suridata's solution to identify risks of misconfigurations, third-party integrations, and users' access. Once risks have been identified, the platform provides a remediation process according to best practices and security frameworks. The comprehensive point of view of Suridata's solution ensures risk reduction across dozens of critical SaaS applications. For more information visit https://www.suridata.ai/

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 11th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2023, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2023: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2023/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2023, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2023/.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

