Surna's Indoor Cultivation Experts to Speak at Upcoming Conferences

Correctly managing the environment is one of the biggest concerns for any cannabis cultivation operation. This fall, experts from Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), will share their expertise with cultivators at three industry conferences.

On September 7, Jon Kozlowski, regional sales representative at Surna Inc. for the East Coast of North America, will share tips on how to grow a consistent, high-quality crop at the GrowUp Conference in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. In his session, Kozlowski will explain how to increase product consistency and quality through consistent environmental control, answering questions such as:

Why is the mechanical system such an important decision for a cultivation business?

What are the considerations for mechanical design as it relates to product consistency and compliance?

Why is data collection important and what are some best practices?

How are environmental variables connected to one another?

Kozlowski has been implementing innovative technologies and promoting modernization in agricultural facilities for over 15 years.

On September 28, Brandy Keen, Surna's co-founder and senior technical advisor, will join a panel at the Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo in Los Angeles, California, to speak on the topic of sustainability in growing. The discussion will address energy and water conservation and teach attendees about adjustments they can make to realize major improvements. Keen has spent more than 12 years developing controlled environments that lead to sustainable, efficient, healthy crops.

Finally, on October 22, Troy Rippe, another senior technical advisor at Surna, will join a panel at the CCIA/NCIA California Cannabis Business Conference in Anaheim, California, on the topic of creating and optimizing environmentally sustainable cultivation and operating practices. In addition to his work with cannabis, Rippe has been involved in the mechanical design and construction of hundreds of high-energy-use commercial facilities over his 13-year career. He graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in mechanical engineering and is a LEED accredited professional.

Kozlowski, Keen and Rippe all work with Surna clients to guide them on industry best practices and practical ways to effectively conserve energy and costs without sacrificing quality. They help clients understand and successfully navigate the industry's complex and rapidly changing regulatory environments, sharing best practices and an in-depth understanding of the requirements and processes associated with proper cultivation facility design.

"We believe controlled environments are the future of the cannabis industry, and cultivators who are educated on best practices can avoid high energy bills and reduce their environmental footprints," Keen said. "Southern California, for example, has battled drought conditions for years, and water resources are precious, so it's important that cultivators understand how to yield a healthy crop while still being water- and energy-efficient. When optimized, controlled environment cultivation facilities are energy-efficient and do not require excessive amounts of water, unlike outdoor grows."

A single two-pound marijuana plant in California consumes an average of 480 gallons of water in an outdoor growing environment. Meanwhile, indoor cannabis grows in the United States account for $6 billion in energy costs annually. Marijuana cultivation is one of the most energy-intensive of the major industries in the United States, consuming six times as much energy as the pharmaceuticals industry and requiring eight times as much energy per square foot as the average U.S. commercial building.

"Those entering the cannabis industry anticipate a very profitable investment but often don't understand the overwhelming cost of starting and maintaining an indoor cultivation facility," said Surna CEO Chris Bechtel. "Energy and water conservation solutions are very important to our industry and the communities in which growing facilities operate. All cultivators - whether they are already producing crops or are still in the design phase - will benefit from these best practices and will see an immediate return on their investment after implementing them."

About Surna Inc.

Surna Inc. (http://www.surna.com ) designs, engineers and manufactures application-specific environmental control and air sanitation systems for commercial, state- and provincial-regulated indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in the U.S. and Canada. Our engineering and technical team provides energy and water efficient solutions that allow growers to meet the unique demands of a cannabis cultivation environment through precise temperature, humidity, light, and process controls and to satisfy the evolving code and regulatory requirements being imposed at the state and local levels.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, we leverage our experience in this space to bring value-added climate control solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield as well as optimize the resource efficiency of their controlled environment (i.e., indoor and greenhouses) cultivation facilities. We have been involved in consulting, equipment sales and/or full-scale design for over 700 grow facilities since 2006 making us a trusted resource for indoor environmental design and control management for the cannabis industry.

Our customers have included small cultivation operations to licensed commercial facilities ranging from several thousand to more than 100,000 square feet. We have sold our equipment and systems throughout the U.S. and Canada as well as internationally in South Africa, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Our revenue stream is derived primarily from supplying mechanical engineering services and climate and environmental control equipment to commercial indoor cannabis grow facilities. We also sell equipment to smaller cultivators who can purchase either directly from us, or from our authorized wholesalers or retailers. Though our customers do, we neither produce nor sell cannabis.

