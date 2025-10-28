Surpassing Apple Fitness, a Virtual Unknown Wins Best Health App of the Year

A lifesaving breast health app named 'Know Your Lemons' wins top prize—with extra features for the workplace to support employees for early detection year-round.

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the pink ribbons of October, an app featuring lemons has stolen the spotlight. The Know Your Lemons app, created by a nonprofit to teach breast health in a fresh, visual way, made headlines when it won the Best Health, Wellness & Fitness App of 2025 at the Webby Awards—the "Oscars of the Internet"—ahead of Apple Fitness in the Judges category. Amongst some of the 5-star reviews include women saying it saved their life through early diagnosis of breast cancer.

A lifesaving breast health app named ‘Know Your Lemons’ wins top prize—with extra features for the workplace to support employees for early detection year-round.

The app was created by Dr. Corrine Ellsworth Beaumont, PhD, MFA—a designer who lost family members and friends to breast cancer. This week, Google Play launched a short film about Beaumont and her app , and earlier this month, CBS turned its logo pink in honor of the charity during episodes of "Elsbeth," airing a national public service announcement across multiple media channels.

"Calculating your risk, knowing when to get screened, learning to self-exam, and understanding the 12 symptoms of breast cancer requires visiting multiple sources and takes a lot of time," says Dr. Beaumont. "With our app, everything you need is in one place and creates a breast plan for you in minutes, with monthly self-exam reminders so you don't forget. This app has saved many lives. If you have a fitness app on your phone, this really should be sitting next to it."

Additional App Features for Employees

Many companies turn pink during breast cancer awareness month for consumer facing campaigns and promotions, but looking internally, companies can also support their employees year-round through the app.

Companies enrolled in the Know Your Lemons at Work program unlock additional app features for their company, including access to live doctor appointments to book testing, genetic counseling, discounts on hereditary testing, and navigation support for newly diagnosed patients. HR teams also receive ready-made promotional tools to help improve breast screening rates and early detection among employees and their families.

The cost to enroll is often covered through an insurer's health promotion or innovation fund—making it free for most companies—and the program fees help the charity expand their education initiatives to over 75 countries in 45 languages.

While headlines about celebrities like Beyoncé's parents or Taylor Swift's mom getting diagnosed with breast cancer bring attention to the cause, 85% of those diagnosed have no family history of it, with women being diagnosed at increasingly younger ages. The Foundation encourages everyone—regardless of gender or background—to download the Know Your Lemons app and create their "breast plan" by age 25. It may just be the most important app you, and your employees, ever use.

Download the app: knowyourlemons.org/ap p

Enroll in the workplace program: knowyourlemons.org/atwork

Know Your Lemons App Features:

Calculate a personalized risk score based on age and health history

based on age and health history Build a custom screening plan tailored to country guidelines and risk factors

tailored to country guidelines and risk factors Learn the 12 signs of breast cancer using easy, memorable visuals

using easy, memorable visuals Follow self-exam audio guides to understand what feels normal and how to report a change

to understand what feels normal and how to report a change Get reminders and earn badges to stay on top of screening and monthly self-exams

to stay on top of screening and monthly self-exams Book an appointment with a live physician to get a testing referral*

with a live physician to get a testing referral* Connect with a genetic counselo r to understand if genetic testing is needed*

r to understand if genetic testing is needed* Discounts on hereditary testing*

on hereditary testing* Patient navigation toolkits for those recently diagnosed*

for those recently diagnosed* Customized company page for workplace breast health benefits*

*Know Your Lemons at Work feature, company enrollment required

About the Know Your Lemons Foundation

The Know Your Lemons Foundation is a global nonprofit founded by designer and educator Dr. Corrine Ellsworth Beaumont, PhD, MFA, dedicated to improving early detection of breast cancer through creative, inclusive education. Its Know Your Lemons campaign and app have reached over 2 billion people worldwide, helping to make breast health knowledge accessible, visual, and life-saving.

Press Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Know Your Lemons Foundation