Surplus Bank Auctions Set for Public Inspections Fri. April 23

Williams & Williams, historically known for its success in selling surplus bank branches, noted these properties are exceptionally desirable. "In addition to being well maintained sites, these buildings offer new owners a multitude of uses, including offices, restaurant/retail or business services" said Fontana Fitzwilson, Executive Vice President of Williams & Williams. She said buyers are often attracted to former bank buildings because they contain elaborate vaults and security features.

Auction properties by state:

Illinois

101 North Hilgert Drive, Grant Park

Ohio

6650 Princeton-Glendale Road, Liberty Township *

4601 Dixie Hwy, Fairfield

1100 West Kemper Rd, Cincinnati

3530 Springdale Rd, Cincinnati

11186 Reading Rd, Cincinnati (Sharonville)

2000 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Indiana

157 West Foster Heights Rd, Rushville

107 & 111 North State St, West Harrison

320 Importing St, Aurora

2110 Main St, Rochester *

1051 West Spring St, Brownstown

9000 Block of Merrillville Rd, Merrillville *

1802 Allison Lane, Jeffersonville

Opportunity Ave, Leavenworth *

*Denotes land only auctions

The auctions are open for public participation. Terms of the auction require that bidders make a 10% down payment on the day of the auction and sign an "as is, where is" non- contingency contract immediately following the auction. Buyer will have 30 days to close the transaction.

Online bidding is available during the live auction at auctionnetwork.com from a personal computer. For bidder registration assistance, full terms of sale, property due diligence documents and photos please visit williamsauction.com/banks or call 800.801.8003.

About Williams & Williams Williams & Williams (www.williamsauction.com) is a worldwide real estate auction firm and the leader in global live and interactive auctions. A full-service brokerage with an operating footprint in all 50 United States and U.S. Territories, the company is part of the Insight One Solutions family of companies. Williams & Williams also cooperatively partners with residential, commercial and land brokers to auction property throughout the United States and abroad.

