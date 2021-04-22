Surplus Bank Auctions Set for Public Inspections Fri. April 23
On-Site Auctions Will Be Held April 27-30 in Indiana, Ohio & Illinois
CINCINNATI, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams & Williams, a worldwide real estate auction firm and leader in global live and interactive auctions, will host inspections at 11 vacant branch bank locations Friday April 23 in advance of live and simultaneous online auctions the following week. The inspections are open to the public and will held from 11am to 2pm. Also included in the auction are four parcels of land for build sites.
Williams & Williams, historically known for its success in selling surplus bank branches, noted these properties are exceptionally desirable. "In addition to being well maintained sites, these buildings offer new owners a multitude of uses, including offices, restaurant/retail or business services" said Fontana Fitzwilson, Executive Vice President of Williams & Williams. She said buyers are often attracted to former bank buildings because they contain elaborate vaults and security features.
Auction properties by state:
Illinois
101 North Hilgert Drive, Grant Park
Ohio
6650 Princeton-Glendale Road, Liberty Township *
4601 Dixie Hwy, Fairfield
1100 West Kemper Rd, Cincinnati
3530 Springdale Rd, Cincinnati
11186 Reading Rd, Cincinnati (Sharonville)
2000 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
Indiana
157 West Foster Heights Rd, Rushville
107 & 111 North State St, West Harrison
320 Importing St, Aurora
2110 Main St, Rochester *
1051 West Spring St, Brownstown
9000 Block of Merrillville Rd, Merrillville *
1802 Allison Lane, Jeffersonville
Opportunity Ave, Leavenworth *
*Denotes land only auctions
The auctions are open for public participation. Terms of the auction require that bidders make a 10% down payment on the day of the auction and sign an "as is, where is" non- contingency contract immediately following the auction. Buyer will have 30 days to close the transaction.
Online bidding is available during the live auction at auctionnetwork.com from a personal computer. For bidder registration assistance, full terms of sale, property due diligence documents and photos please visit williamsauction.com/banks or call 800.801.8003.
About Williams & Williams Williams & Williams (www.williamsauction.com) is a worldwide real estate auction firm and the leader in global live and interactive auctions. A full-service brokerage with an operating footprint in all 50 United States and U.S. Territories, the company is part of the Insight One Solutions family of companies. Williams & Williams also cooperatively partners with residential, commercial and land brokers to auction property throughout the United States and abroad.
