SurplusGLOBAL Announces Participation in SEMICON JAPAN 2023 to Showcase the Legacy Parts Distribution Solutions

SurplusGLOBAL, Inc.

11 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SurplusGLOBAL, a global leader in the legacy semiconductor equipment industry, has announced its participation in the SEMICON JAPAN 2023 exhibition. The event is scheduled to take place from December 13th to 15th, 2023, at the Tokyo Big Sight in Japan. SurplusGLOBAL will be stationed at booth No. 5320 throughout the exhibition.

SurplusGLOBAL is excited to engage in productive meetings and make valuable connections during SEMICON JAPAN 2023, showcasing the legacy parts distribution solutions.

Key highlights of SurplusGLOBAL's legacy parts distribution solutions include:

  • Sourcing: SurplusGLOBAL's extensive business network has suppliers and contacts to locate and acquire these obsolete parts. This may involve searching through warehouses, salvage operations, and even individual sellers.
  • Supply chain management: SurplusGLOBAL's Semiconductor Equipment Cluster ensures world-class integrated facilities, including clean rooms, warehouses, refurbishment rooms, and training centers and operates an online marketplace that supports the supply chain management system.
  • Technical expertise: SurplusGLOBAL has accumulated over 60,000 units in transactions covering almost all fabs and employs skillful personnel with over 23 years of experience. This extensive expertise is essential for ensuring that customers receive the correct parts and can be properly installed.

"These legacy parts are often no longer manufactured by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and may be difficult to find through traditional distribution channels. Legacy parts distributors, like SurplusGLOBAL, play a critical role in ensuring that businesses can continue to operate their legacy equipment by providing a reliable source for these hard-to-find parts." said Bruce Kim, CEO at SurplusGLOBAL.

SurplusGLOBAL Japan Sales Director Shuji Kumazawa, said, "SurplusGLOBAL provides comprehensive solutions for buying, selling, sourcing, refurbishing, and consulting legacy semiconductor equipment & obsolete parts with over 23 years of experience. We commitment to quality, expertise, and customer service has made it a trusted partner for businesses not only in Japan but also around the world." Commented.

