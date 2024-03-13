SurplusGLOBAL Leads with Sustainable Value Creation Based on Legacy Semiconductor Equipment at SEMICON China 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurplusGLOBAL (Booth No. N2351), a leader in the legacy semiconductor equipment sector, is set to make a significant impact at SEMICON CHINA 2024. The company, specializing in legacy semiconductor equipment and parts, plans to showcase customized solutions for global clients. This initiative underscores SurplusGLOBAL's commitment to fostering a circular economy within the semiconductor industry. By offering innovative solutions that recycle legacy semiconductor equipment and parts, SurplusGLOBAL aims to deliver both environmental and economic advantages. This strategy is anticipated to build global trust, especially in China, the largest market for legacy semiconductors, through its global parts platform business aimed at leading the way in semiconductor sustainability.

Aerial View of SurplusGLOBAL Booth at SEMICON CHINA 2024

Since its launch in 2000, SurplusGLOBAL has supplied more than 60,000 units of legacy semiconductor equipment to over 6,000 clients across the globe. Moving beyond traditional equipment distribution, the company now focuses on enhancing the value of legacy semiconductor equipment & parts through recycling, in line with the widespread corporate commitment to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles.

Bruce Kim, the CEO of SurplusGLOBAL, stated, "SEMICON CHINA 2024 presents an opportunity to share our innovative value propositions and solutions, utilizing legacy semiconductor equipment, with a broader audience. Moving beyond the distribution of used equipment, the launch of our global parts platform for semiconductor equipment will explore and satisfy the diverse demands within various semiconductor sectors."

Situated in Hall N, Booth No. N2351 at SEMICON CHINA 2024, SurplusGLOBAL will present a business model that seeks to balance environmental protection with economic growth, thereby delivering cutting-edge value to its customers.

