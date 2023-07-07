SurplusGLOBAL Showcases Global Parts Platform and Legacy Semiconductor Equipment Solutions at SEMICON WEST 2023

News provided by

SurplusGLOBAL, Inc.

07 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SurplusGLOBAL (www.SurplusGLOBAL.com), a leading provider of legacy semiconductor equipment solutions, is set to participate in SEMICON WEST 2023, a prestigious global semiconductor exhibition. The company aims to promote its global parts platform business and showcase its comprehensive range of legacy semiconductor equipment services.

Continue Reading
SurplusGLOBAL at SEMICON exhibition
SurplusGLOBAL at SEMICON exhibition

SEMICON is an internationally recognized exhibition organized by SEMI (Semiconductor Equipment and Materials Institute) that brings together the semiconductor equipment and materials industry, as well as the entire electronics sector. It is held annually in seven countries, including South Korea, Southeast Asia, China, the United States, Taiwan, Europe, and Japan. This year, SEMICON WEST 2023 will take place in San Francisco, from July 11th (Tuesday) to July 13th (Thursday) for three days.

SurplusGLOBAL's CEO, Mr. Bruce Kim, stated, "We consistently participate in major global semiconductor exhibitions each year to understand the latest customer demands, share market insights, and strengthen collaboration with our customers." He emphasized further, "During the first day of the exhibition, we are delighted to announce our hosting of a VIP party, where we will extend invitations to key industry customers. Notably, we have consistently expanded the scale of this event and witnessed a growing number of attendees year after year. Our commitment to continuous customer communication, encompassing both online and offline networking channels, strengthens our ability to respond proactively to the dynamic shifts within the market environment."

SurplusGLOBAL's booth at SEMICON WEST 2023 will be in Moscone Center South Hall, booth number 1451.

Meanwhile, SurplusGLOBAL operates a global parts platform business through a marketplace to address issues in the semiconductor parts supply chain. The company has long-term goals of establishing a customer-centric open marketplace where suppliers and buyers can directly register, sell, and purchase products.

For more information about SurplusGLOBAL's participation in SEMICON WEST 2023 and it's legacy semiconductor equipment solutions, please visit the website at www.SurplusGLOBAL.com.

SOURCE SurplusGLOBAL, Inc.

Also from this source

SurplusGLOBAL Announces Executive Promotion, Recruitment, and Establishment of Equipment Technology Team

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.