SurplusGLOBAL to Participate in SEMICON JAPAN 2024, Showcasing AI-Based ‘SemiMarket’ and Legacy Equipment Solutions

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurplusGLOBAL will participate in SEMICON JAPAN 2024, scheduled to take place from December 11 to 13 at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan. With 1,182 companies from around the world set to join the exhibition, SurplusGLOBAL will be showcasing its legacy semiconductor equipment solutions and introducing its AI-powered global marketplace, SemiMarket, set to launch next year, at booth #4537.

This year's participation aligns with the Japanese government's recent announcement of a 10 trillion-yen (approximately $65 billion) semiconductor industry revitalization initiative. Against this backdrop, SurplusGLOBAL aims to strengthen its position in the Japanese and broader Asian markets while expanding collaboration with global customers and partners.

'Legacy Semiconductor Equipment and AI-Driven Parts Marketplace'

SurplusGLOBAL, a leading global distributor of semiconductor equipment, has been meeting diverse customer needs through its legacy semiconductor equipment solutions for nodes of 28nm and above. At SEMICON JAPAN 2024, the company will introduce its existing solutions alongside the soon-to-launch SemiMarket Parts Mall, an AI-powered platform designed to analyze equipment and parts data. The platform aims to provide personalized services by connecting customers with the precise solutions they need.

Bruce Kim, CEO of SurplusGLOBAL, remarked, "SemiMarket leverages high-quality data to offer customized services, creating differentiated value for our customers and partners through a new platform that integrates AI technology. Our goal is to lead changes in the semiconductor market and achieve sustainable growth."

The Japanese government continues to make substantial investments and provide policy support for next-generation semiconductor R&D, power semiconductor production expansion, and the development of technology infrastructure. This momentum presents an opportunity for SurplusGLOBAL's legacy equipment solutions and AI-driven SemiMarket platform to play a pivotal role in the Japanese semiconductor market.

SurplusGLOBAL's participation in SEMICON JAPAN 2024 is expected to serve as a key milestone in fostering partnerships and driving innovation within the semiconductor industry.

